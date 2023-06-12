This article is part of a series of pieces from holding company bosses about their thoughts on creativity ahead of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. It first appeared on Campaign.

Is collaboration still a key driver for creativity?

Creativity doesn’t happen in isolation. Ideas can come from anywhere but get better when they’re developed in collaboration. And that must go far beyond our immediate ad industry. We are increasingly looking for inspiration, partnerships and production in other creative industries. From fashion to music, to sports and gaming, we’re constantly inspired by what’s around us. We show up in and help clients gain visibility in unexpected places. We placed the Wendy character into Fortnite, and helped Greenpeace raise awareness of environmental issues through GTA. And collaboration goes beyond this, into the broader creator economy where our emphasis on influencers is bringing us closer to the millions of new creators.

What is the future for creativity and AI? Would you use or have you used AI in one of your campaigns?

Tech has long caused creativity to be reinvented. The printing press broke the power of the Church and helped revolutionize the sharing of knowledge. The invention of photography changed how people looked at art, and became the catalyst for different, more abstract art. We should expect AI to have just as profound an effect. Already the AI in our photo and social media apps, filters and AR is leading to a democratisation of content and an explosion of creativity. The creative class is growing at an exponential rate and will only get bigger as AI puts creative tools in the hands of millions.

And the transformative power of AI is being used in our creative ideas. Take last year’s Titanium Lion-winning campaign for Mondelez, which used AI and machine learning to help Cadbury support small local stores in India during Diwali. It armed small business owners with the power to create 130,000 hyper-personalized and geo-targeted ads by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. We’ve also used generative AI [DALL.E] to breathe new life into Vermeer’s painting The Milkmaid, which shares its name with Nestlé’s yoghurt brand La Laitière. We created a version that reveals a wider narrative.

Are we looking at an age of post-purpose creativity?

I don’t think so, but we will see a broader array of creative work. People still want to know that brands share their values. During and after the pandemic, the need to talk to consumers about purpose came to the fore, producing many examples of great work. Just look at Dove’s As Early as Five, aiming to ban natural hair discrimination or The Killer Pack for Maxx Flash, a mosquito coil in biodegradable packaging that combats malaria and dengue at source on rubbish dumps or in dustbins.

But our industry is also about helping companies to cut through the clutter. When purpose is well understood, we’ll find new ways to stand out. Some will embrace purpose, others will not.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.