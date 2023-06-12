10 things PRs need to know about Google Analytics 4

Universal Analytics will cease to work on 1 July 2023, so if you haven’t installed the GA4 property in your own and your clients’ Google Analytics accounts, the time is now.

I won’t get into the details of how to do it in this article, but you can find all about it here.

As PR professionals, we constantly need to show the impact and value that our work brings to the table and for that, data is key. That’s why we need to be on top of this significant change in the GA platform. GA4 is nothing like Universal Analytics. We’re not just talking about a migration to an updated version but a complete overhaul in the way data is measured, presented and analysed.

Here’s everything PRs need to know about GA4:

1. Your data won’t transfer from Universal Analytics to GA4. If you want to keep historical records, you have 12 months to download Universal Analytics data. After that, it’s expected to be gone forever.

2. Once you create a property for GA4, you’ll still need to add your GA tracking code to the website – Google Tag Manager is recommended for this.

3. Brace yourself to get your head around a whole new interface.

4. GA4 measures data differently. You may want to compare GA4 and UA results, but essentially you won’t be able to, because you wouldn’t be comparing apples with apples.

5. Be ready to grasp new concepts when it comes to things like engaged sessions, bounce rates and conversions.

6. Start thinking about dimensions – like page path, source, medium and country – and metrics – such as sessions, views, and event count. There are hundreds of pre-defined dimensions and metrics in GA4. You can also create up to 50 custom versions if you want to, but, in reality, you’ll probably only be interested in 10 to 15 of those.

7. Offering fewer standard reports, GA4 encourages you to customise your own. A practical approach is to define what you want to report on from the get-go, and then tailor the data outcomes to that. There’s also an intelligent search function where you can ask GA4 questions, like: “What are my top performing pages by views?”

8. To go beyond standard reports in GA4, you’ll use explorations. By default, GA4 only has two months of data-retention settings. To keep data for longer periods, go to data settings and switch it to 14 months – the only other option.

9. You can now easily link GA4 with Google Search Console and Big Query.

10. Google Looker Studio will be your ally when it comes to visualising data.

These are the main highlights, but as GA4 is a whole new platform, there’s a lot to dig into. To save you time, know what data you need before you set up anything else, and build your reports around that.

In the beginning, it can be daunting. In the long run, it’ll open new possibilities for reporting and showing value in an efficient and automated way.

Sofia Pensado is senior account director at Grammatik Agency