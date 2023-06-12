PRWeek UK Awards 2023 – final chance to enter

The gala awards evening takes place on 18 October at JW Marriott at Grosvenor House in London.
For inquiries, email: prweekawards@haymarket.com.
GingerComms, MSL, NewsWhip, OnePoll and PA Media have signed as sponsors for this year’s Awards. Thanks to them, and also to all our judges for 2023:
- Leila Ager, deputy MD, corporate and public affairs, BCW
- Noha Al Afifi, director of marketing and communications, Arthritis Action
- Emily Alexander, managing director, corporate reputation & issues, Four
- Mario Ambrosi, director of communications and marketing, Anchor
- George Ames, director, Forster Communications
- Graeme Anthony, creative director, AxiCom
- Richard Bagnall, CEO Europe & Americas, CARMA
- Angela Balakrishnan, executive director of strategic communications and public affairs, Information Commissioner’s Office
- Liz Baldwin, director, external engagement and brand, Langland
- Antonia Bance, head of campaigns, communications and digital, TUC
- Sharon Bange, joint managing director, Kindred
- Verity Barr, director, Cavendish Advocacy
- Christopher Bath, managing director, Aurora
- Neil Bayley, managing director, Good Relations
- Michael Bodansky, head of corporate communications, Revolut
- David Bowles, head of public affairs and campaigns, RSPCA
- Laura Brander, vice-president, communications, Virgin Atlantic
- Nick Braund, founder, Words + Pixels
- Charlotte Brooks, managing director, Mischief
- Laura Burch, managing director, Inkling Culture
- Tom Buttle, UK managing director, MikeWorldWide
- Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer, Hope&Glory PR
- Laura Clare, senior director of communications, Snap
- Adam Clatworthy, head of communications, UKI, SAP
- Gary Cleland, managing director, corporate, Hanover Communications
- Helen Collingborn, head of food & hospitality comms, Speed
- Gemma Combellack, head of communications, LADbible Group
- Toby Conlon, managing partner, Ogilvy
- Mark Cooper, partner, Gerard Kelly & Partners
- Caroline Coventry, deputy MD, Nelson Bostock Unlimited
- Jonathan Curtis, MD, Grayling
- Lalu Dasgupta, formerly head of communications, trade, HSBC
- Jenny Davey, partner, FGS Global
- Sam Dowling, director of communications and marketing, Londonwide LMCs
- Matt Drage, global communication manager, Ingka Centres
- Sophie Drake, deputy MD, STORY
- Janelle Drummond, director, Sauce Communications
- Jamie Dunkley, external communications director, St James’s Place
- Nicky Eaton, head of communications and content, senior director, EMEA, Christie’s
- Liz Edwards, director of communications, TUI UK
- Jackie Elliot, chair, Cathcart Consulting
- Derya Filiz, head of external communications, Anchor
- Paul Fincham, group head, communications, London Stock Exchange Group
- Rory Fletcher, senior director, Citypress
- Rob Foyle, head of communications, Vivo Energy
- David Fraser, founder, Ready10
- Loreen Fraser-Owusu, head of client delivery, Thought Leadership PR
- Alexandra Frean, chief corporate affairs officer, Starling Bank
- Mark Glover, executive chairman, SEC Newgate
- Daniel Golding, global head of corporate communications, McLaren
- James Gordon-MacIntosh, co-founder and chief creative officer, Hope&Glory PR
- Leonie Gregory, global head of comms, Fy!
- Fiona Hamilton, managing director, William Murray PR & Marketing
- David Hamilton, director of communications and marketing, NSPCC
- Daisy Hawker Wallace, deputy director and head of PR, Avanti West Coast
- Gareth Headon, director of communications and strategy, NS&I
- Sarah Henderson, group managing director, PrettyGreen
- Felix Henderson, co-founder, Look After Group
- Belinda Holman, senior paid media PM, Media Monks
- Matthew Houlsby, director, net zero transition practice, Madano
- Katie Hunter, co-founder & managing partner at Wonderhood Makers, Wonderhood Studios
- Tanya Jackson, director, The Lucre Group
- Sujit Jasani, communications & marketing lead, English Football Association
- Laura Jones, managing director, R Agency – part of Flight Story
- Naomi Jones, corporate affairs director, Mars Wrigley UK, Mars
- Annabel Kerr, director & head of culture, WE Communications
- Andre Labadie, executive chair, business and technology, Brands2Life
- Melissa Lawrence, chief executive, Taylor Bennett Foundation
- Helen Leighton, vice-president, communications, Marriott International
- Saskia Leuchars, CEO, Capture Comunications
- Kelly Luchford, CEO, Luchford
- Kate Mallett, head of fintech, Third City
- Jamie Mancini, executive creative director, WongDoody
- Randy Manicks, managing director, John Doe
- Victoria McNish, director, Dentons Global Advisors
- Anais Merlin, head of mobile & telecoms, CCgroup
- Gill Morris, CEO and founder, DevoConnect
- Jennifer Mowat, managing director, Babel
- Brenda Juliet Nabanja, music publicist & co-founder, MYBLAQBOOK
- Dan Neale, MD, Alfred
- Lydia Oakes, co-founder & COO, Bluestripe Group
- Laura Oliphant, founder, Stand
- Harriet Otoo, communications Director, UK, Paramount
- Jenny Ousbey, CEO, OVID Health
- Tushar Parmar, client director, Milk & Honey PR
- Sarah Perry, managing director & co-owner, The Fourth Angel
- Debbie Phillips, head of campaigns, NatWest
- Barbara Phillips, director/chair, Brownstone Communications/Race and Ethnicity Equity Board (REEB)
- Andrew Roache, external affairs lead, UK and Ireland, Mondelez
- Tom Rouse, creative director, Pitch
- Alex Rowe, communications Director, THREESIXTY
- Emilie Rowe, head of financial services and ESG lead, Aspectus
- Rachael Sansom, CEO, Red Havas
- Jamie Schwartz, director of brand, marketing and merchandising, NOW
- Sarita Shah, associate director, strategic communications, Weber Shandwick
- Rimmi Shah, director and partner, Lansons
- Scott Somerville, chief marketing officer, E.ON
- Damon Statt, co-founder, Shook
- Charlotte Stoel, group director, Firefly Communications
- Paul Stollery, co-founder and creative director, Hard Numbers
- Donald Swanepoel, ECD, The Academy
- Tamsin Tierney, group managing director, healthcare, BCW
- Sally Todd, senior consultant, Montfort Communications
- Sian Trew, director of communications, AHSN Network
- Anne Tyrer, VP corporate affairs & communications UK, American Express
- Paul Valentine, creative director and partner, Tin Man
- Laura Watts, senior director, MSL
- Paul Wheeler, corporate communications director, Kellogg’s
- Matthew Wilcock, managing director, Cow
- Chloe Wilkinson, director of external communications, Barclays
- Nick Woods, founder/strategy & creative director, Sunny Side Up
- Fleur Wylie, head of product PR, Sainsbury’s
- Manon Wyn James, communications manager, Reach
- Chris Wynn, communications director, John Lewis Partnership
- Linda Yang, global head of PR, GoCardless
- Emma Young, group corporate affairs director, Moneysupermarket