UAE enlisted Edelman, BCW for climate-focused support ahead of COP28

The Emiratis also brought on former SC Johnson executive Alan VanderMolen to lead comms for the United Nations’ climate event this year.

NEW YORK: COP28 host country the United Arab Emirates hired BCW and Edelman to bolster its environmental image ahead of the U.N. climate summit there in November, but some of the agencies’ contracts were abruptly scrapped.

BCW entered into one agreement with the Emiratis, while Edelman made two deals. Breakdowns in the agencies’ contracts with the UAE were first reported by Politico.

In September 2022, UAE government-owned renewables company Masdar hired BCW to provide “strategic communications activities to support the UAE in its role as host country in 2023 for COP28,” according to one of the firm’s registration filings.

The deal was supposed to run through November 2024 and would have netted the agency just over $750,000. A BCW spokesperson confirmed that the agreement ended on December 23, 2022, less than three months after it began, but did not comment on why the contract was terminated.

One of Edelman's contracts with the Emiratis aimed to position Masdar chairman Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber and other executives “as sustainability leaders with key stakeholders in the U.S.,” according to a Justice Department filing. The deal started in January and is slated to conclude just before the climate conference begins in November, paying Edelman roughly $500,000.

Al-Jaber, who also serves as CEO of state oil company Adnoc, has faced blowback for his role as president of COP28. A French member of the European Parliament, Manon Aubry, has labeled Al-Jaber’s position as “like having a tobacco multinational overseeing the internal work of the World Health Organization.”

Edelman’s second deal with the UAE also kicked off in January but an end date wasn’t specified in the filings. The work included “outreach to key stakeholders and media as well as the development of digital and social content for COP28 assets ahead of, and during” the event, federal documents show. The contract ended in April, according to Politico.

“Edelman supported the announcement of the COP28 presidency and initial rollout; however, this engagement has concluded,” an agency spokesperson said, declining to comment on why the UAE contract ended.

Edelman has been criticized for supporting foreign entities, such as its work in Saudi Arabia with the Ministry of Culture and helping to launch the LIV Golf tour. In its Agency Business Report 2023 profile, CEO Richard Edelman said he believes the firm’s work with Saudi Arabia, including cultural exchange initiatives, is resulting in positive change.

In January 2022, eight weeks after stating its intentions to make the climate a priority, Edelman completed a client review and released a list of principles applied across the firm's client portfolio, including working with organizations committed to accelerating action to net zero and in compliance with the Paris Accords.

Environmental activist organization Clean Creatives has taken aim at both BCW and Edelman. Most recently, the group set up an ice cream truck with Ben & Jerry’s to educate SXSW attendees on what it called Big Oil’s fossil-fuel greenwashing. The campaign criticized Edelman and BCW for working with oil companies.

The UAE has also hired seasoned PR executive and former SC Johnson chief communications officer Alan VanderMolen, who left the cleaning-supplies and chemicals company last November. Since December, VanderMolen has served as senior adviser and comms director for COP28, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has worked at agencies including Edelman and WE Communications.

VanderMolen is spearheading external comms for the climate event, including global media relations, policy communication and social media. He is leading a team of more than 30 professionals and units from campaign, communications and research consultancies.

He could not be immediately reached for further comment.