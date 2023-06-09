Crosby lands $1.9M contract to promote Telehealth.HHS.gov

As part of this renewed effort, Crosby will establish an integrated marketing campaign to boost engagement, awareness and visits to Telehealth.HHS.gov.

Crosby Marketing Communications won a $1.9 million contract to provide strategic communications and promotion for Telehealth.HHS.gov.

Crosby won the initial contract to support the Department of Health and Human Services’s Health Resources and Services Administration when it launched Telehealth.HHS.gov at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As part of this renewed effort, Crosby will establish an integrated marketing campaign to boost engagement, awareness and visits to the site. The agency is also slated to conduct “formative research” on behalf of HRSA.

In addition to its traditional healthcare clients, Crosby has focused its efforts on government and nonprofit entities, especially during the three-year-long pandemic.

In 2021, the agency had engagements with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Crosby posted 3% revenue growth last year to $30.4 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2023.

Crosby will have its work cut out for it as the contract announcement comes nearly one month after the Biden administration lifted the COVID-19 public health emergency that was put into place in January 2020.

Though American life has returned to something close to pre-pandemic normalcy, interest in telehealth services remains steady among patients and providers alike.

A patient survey released in September found that nearly 80% of respondents indicated that they are comfortable with using telemedicine.

Meanwhile, research from Populus Media a few months later found that a type 2 diabetes telehealth campaign boosted script lift as well as patient engagement.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.