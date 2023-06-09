Ecommerce tech company Bolt brings on Hotwire

NEW YORK: Hotwire has added ecommerce tech company Bolt to its client roster.

Bolt, which specializes in developing mobile payment software, started working with Hotwire earlier this year. Hotwire is partnering with Bolt’s internal PR team to support its integrated communications program, including core media relations and executive thought leadership, according to a statement from the firm.

Hotwire SVP Abby Schoffman is leading the account.

The deal comes on the heels of smart consumer tech wins for the PR and communications consultancy. Hotwire started working with smart home security company Vivint Smart Home in January; smart craft cutting machine and software company Cricut in March; and automotive software development company Tekion last October.

Hotwire is working with Cricut to develop a product-focused PR program across its range including reviews, inclusion in gift guides and deals coverage, seasonal moments and campaigns, building out its affiliate program.

With Vivint, the agency is setting up its communications program, including product messaging, storytelling and improving brand awareness and consumer understanding. SVP Sophia Zhao and senior director Brittany Margiotta are leading both the Cricut and Vivint accounts.

The firm is also working with Tekion to increase awareness and build thought leadership for its founder and CEO Jay Vijayan. SVP Jennifer Dunlap Roane is leading the account.

“Much like the rest of the technology market, consumer tech brands feel the waves of the larger macro-economic environment,” Hotwire North America CEO Heather Craft said. “To navigate that turbulence, while continuing to push their industries forward and meet their customers where they are, these clients were seeking partners who can provide distinct strategies that drive business impact.”

Craft was promoted to CEO in February, formerly serving as North America co-president with Laura Macdonald.

Hotwire expanded its data and analytics offerings through a suite of insight-led services including Account IQ, Audience IQ, CommsIQ and PerformanceIQ that same month.

The agency reported a revenue increase of 24% to $59 million globally and 56% to $31 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.