The desolation of smog: Agency staff hunker down amid unprecedented NYC conditions

New Yorkers brave hazardous air quality conditions to get to work — and meme about it.

NEW YORK: Tuesday night, New Yorkers slept soundly to the comforting whizz of air purifiers working overtime and windows closed as tight as their poorly ventilated buildings would allow, thinking the worst of a campfire-scented Manhattan had come and gone.

Wednesday morning they awoke in an apocalyptic city, hazed in an orange sheen replicant to the likes of Dune.

Unprecedented wildfires in Canada blew smoke and smog in a cloud descending upon the skyline, creating some of the worst air-quality conditions the city has ever seen and ranking the city as the highest in poor air quality and pollution by IQAir.

10:00am/12:00pm Midtown NYC comparison pic.twitter.com/g5Zt3BNpzY — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) June 7, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams released a statement Tuesday night, issuing an air quality health advisory for all five boroughs expected to continue into late Thursday.

While warnings to minimize outdoor activity and wear a mask began in the early hours of the morning, city based workers and commuters still embarked on their daily journey into the office, an outdoor act considered unsafe for many by health professionals, but still initially required by companies.

By Wednesday afternoon, Google advised employees working in New York and along the East Coast to work from home “if possible” and “limit their exposure to outdoor air,” in a memo to workers.

New York City-based agencies followed suit, many offering health resources such as masks to in-office employees and encouraging immunocompromised staff to work remotely.

Day One Agency maintains a flexible, hybrid work policy that does not require employees to be in office every day. The firm encouraged staff especially impacted by the wildfires due to health issues to work from home.

“For all staff voluntarily in the office this week, we’ve also advised to express caution, stay indoors as much as possible, and to wear a mask while traveling, following the local NYC government guidelines,” EVP, head of people, culture and diversity Fiza Gujaran said. “We’re continuing to monitor this situation and will provide updates as necessary."

Syneos Health advised staff to work remotely Wednesday and provided masks to people that felt they needed extra protection or simply forgot one at home, a representative for the agency said.

MikeWorldWide encouraged those concerned to stay home or leave the office as soon as practical.

“At MikeWorldWide, the safety and wellbeing of our people is always our first priority,” founder and CEO Michael Kempner said. “For those who choose to remain in the office, we have made masks available for all team members and recommend they limit their time outside.”

Weber Shandwick is monitoring the situation and taking local guidelines into account. The agency's offices operate on a hybrid and flexible model so employees have the option to work remotely, but while the offices are open, employees in affected areas are encouraged to make the best decisions for their safety, a spokesperson for the firm said.

Though the initial communication response to the hazardous air quality conditions was geared toward safety by public officials, including Sesame Street, New York residents and those tri-state adjacent took to social platforms to cope with the impending end of the world the only way they know how.

The comedic New York landmark, the Empire State Building led the effort on Twitter, tweeting Tuesday night “I’ve had enough of this smoke,” followed by a series of photos of the iconic building Wednesday as the conditions worsened, citing the scenery as a “Canadian haze” and asking the question everyone is thinking, “Is there life on Mars?”

Other state fixtures began to chime in with Washington state’s Mt. St. Helen’s stratovolcano quote-tweeting the Empire State Building’s “Where are my friends,” photos peering into the smog with, “Wasn’t me.”

Video game holding company Activision Blizzard EVP, corporate affairs and CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey acknowledged the poor -- or great? -- branding of the company’s billboard for the newest installment of video game series Diablo on Twitter. The Diablo IV billboard taglined “Welcome to Hell, New York,” was shared widely across the platform by users acknowledging the irony of the statement and subsequent placement, as well as the matching release date of when the smoke descended upon the city.

“I would like to clarify that Blizzard has no affiliation or partnership with the wildfires in Canada. In fact we are firmly against wildfires and condemn them in the strongest terms,” Cheng Meservey tweeted.

I would like to clarify that Blizzard has no affiliation or partnership with the wildfires in Canada. In fact we are firmly against wildfires and condemn them in the strongest terms. https://t.co/xf3zHRInks — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) June 7, 2023

Local New York establishments even used the conditions to their benefit. Upper East Side sports bar Brady’s Bar prepared a classic yule log on their TVs, telling customers to “Stop in and enjoy the smell of the Canadian wildfires by looking at a beautiful log fire here at Bradys!!”

The infamous Frenchies of UES Instagram account (@frenchiesofues) capitalized on the local angle, calling out to followers via Insta story to remind them of the health risks the air quality poses to all humans and dogs, but particularly their “flat faced babies” when exposed to wildfire smoke.

While a haze continues to blanket Manhattan, spreading to parts of New Jersey and Philadelphia, public health officials encourage people to limit outdoor exposure and mask up circa 2020. For New Yorkers, the Fire Department of New York and Metropolitan Transportation Authority will be distributing N-95 masks at multiple locations.