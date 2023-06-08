Sprinklr posts 20% increase in total Q1 revenue

For the full year, it’s projecting total revenue of between $711 million and $715 million.

by Natasha Bach Added 1 hour ago

Sprinklr posted a profit for the first time as a publicly traded company. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Customer experience management platform Sprinklr posted a year-over-year increase in total revenue and subscription revenue in Q1. 

The company reported total revenue for Q1 of $173.4 million, a 20% increase from last year. Subscription revenue increased by 24% year-over-year to $157.7 million in the most recent quarter.

Sprinklr reported its first GAAP net income as a publicly traded company, as well as net cash provided by operating activities of $18.6 million and free cash flow of $14.3 million in the quarter. 

Sprinklr also saw a Q1 operating loss of $3.2 million, an improvement from an operating loss of $23.1 million the year prior. 

The company is projecting total revenue of between $172 million and $174 million, and subscription revenue between $158 million and $160 million, in Q2. For the full year, it is anticipating total revenue of between $711 million and $715 million and subscription revenue between $649 million and $653 million.

Earlier this year Sprinklr introduced OpenAI GPT integrations with a number of its tools.


