Sprinklr posts 20% increase in total Q1 revenue

NEW YORK: Customer experience management platform Sprinklr posted a year-over-year increase in total revenue and subscription revenue in Q1.

The company reported total revenue for Q1 of $173.4 million, a 20% increase from last year. Subscription revenue increased by 24% year-over-year to $157.7 million in the most recent quarter.

Sprinklr reported its first GAAP net income as a publicly traded company, as well as net cash provided by operating activities of $18.6 million and free cash flow of $14.3 million in the quarter.

Sprinklr also saw a Q1 operating loss of $3.2 million, an improvement from an operating loss of $23.1 million the year prior.

The company is projecting total revenue of between $172 million and $174 million, and subscription revenue between $158 million and $160 million, in Q2. For the full year, it is anticipating total revenue of between $711 million and $715 million and subscription revenue between $649 million and $653 million.

Earlier this year Sprinklr introduced OpenAI GPT integrations with a number of its tools.