George Pearson returns to Virgo Health as creative director

He boomerangs back to the Golin healthcare firm from Bluedog Design.

by Eric Berger Added 3 hours ago

Pearson is based in New York. (Image used by permission).

NEW YORK: Virgo Health has named George Pearson as VP and creative director at the healthcare specialist firm. 

Pearson started in the position in April after four years as client solutions director at Bluedog Design. He previously worked at Virgo Health, which is part of Golin, from 2011 to 2019.

Based in New York, he is reporting to Cori McKeever, global president of healthcare at Golin.

McKeever said in a statement that Pearson will work to communicate news advances in “ways that grab attention, foster understanding and ultimately help to drive positive health outcomes.”

Pearson has led multi-channel programs for therapies in all stages of the lifecycle in endocrinology, cardiology, rheumatology and oncology, the Interpublic Group firm said in a statement.


