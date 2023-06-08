Online sources fail women’s health test amid misinformation epidemic

Nearly three-quarters of women between the ages of 18 and 44 want to better understand women’s health, menstruation and ovulation tracker Flo Health found.

The report indicated that, unsurprisingly, women are increasingly heading to social media to learn about women’s health.

Almost two-thirds of young women reported learning more about women’s health from social media than school. Similarly, nearly 20% of all women surveyed said they went to YouTube, social media or other online forums to find information about menstrual health.

Among the other findings, Flo discovered that 33% of women don’t know it’s possible to catch a sexually transmitted infection without penetrative sex and that more than half of women aren’t aware of the amount of days they’re fertile per month.

In addition, 62% of women reported not knowing about polycystic ovary syndrome while 50% said they were unfamiliar with endometriosis.

There are also gaps in menstruation education: 58% of women reported feeling that period pain or PMS was “just something to put up with” and nearly 60% of women said they didn’t know what a “normal” menstrual cycle is.