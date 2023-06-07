Top CNN PR execs out after damning profile of ex-CEO Chris Licht

Communications executives Krisitine Coratti Kelly and Matt Dornic are reportedly departing amid chaos at the network.

NEW YORK: Two top CNN communications executives have left the network following The Atlantic’s blistering profile of former CEO Chris Licht.

Kristine Coratti Kelly, EVP and global head of marketing and comms, and Matt Dornic, SVP of comms and event marketing, are exiting the company, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to PRWeek. The departures were first reported by the New York Post.

Kelly and Dornic could not be immediately reached for further comment.

The executives’ departures follow chairman and CEO Licht’s exit. Licht’s one-year tenure came to an end on Wednesday, less than a week after The Atlantic published a damning 15,000-word profile of his time in the network’s top role. The chief executive also faced blowback for CNN’s town hall event with former President Donald Trump in May.

Atlantic reporter Tim Alberta spent months with Licht and spoke to more than 100 CNN employees for his story. On Monday, Licht apologized to employees for the article and vowed that he would “fight like hell” to regain their trust.

Dornic, who has been with CNN for nearly a decade, was mentioned several times in The Atlantic story, described by author Tim Alberta as “the omnipresent communications executive.” Alberta also labeled Dornic as “mainstay of Licht’s small entourage.”

Kelly joined CNN last August after more than 13 years at The Washington Post, culminating in a stint as the publication’s first chief communications officer. She reported directly to Licht.

On Tuesday, Semafor reported that incoming CNN COO David Leavy will assume control of the company’s PR department, a responsibility previously held by Licht. Leavy and fellow executives Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling are leading CNN while parent company Warner Bros. Discovery finds a replacement for Licht.

“We have great confidence in this group and will fully support them until a new CEO is named,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told employees on Wednesday.