The tech industry is facing a major mistrust issue, making strategic communications more important than ever.
Mission North’s report on tech’s reputation-defining moments shed light on this reality. In a poll of 1,100 U.S. adults earlier this year, respondents were quick to agree with messaging that cast venture capitalists and big tech as excessively focused on profits.
Reflecting this mistrust, the current media climate is defined by cynicism and a hunger for bad news, especially when it comes to business and tech stories. Much of this is in response to reader demand; in our analysis of tech media coverage, we found that the stories with the most social media engagement focused on complaints raised against the largest tech companies. What’s more, a recent study found that bad news performs better: Each negative word in a headline increases the click-through rate by 2.3%, while each positive word brings a 1% decrease.
Does this mean companies should avoid earned media? Not exactly. The antidote to this cynicism must come from thoughtful, integrated communications campaigns that are just as engaging and clickable. Here are four strategies that can help comms leaders spotlight progress and win over an audience of skeptics.
Balance earned media with a robust owned presence
I recently co-hosted an off-the-record event with my Mission North co-CEO Bill Bourdon and Axios’ Eleanor Hawkins, during which we gathered chief communications leads from some of the world’s most influential tech brands and VC firms. One major takeaway: In an environment where companies are highly susceptible to skeptics and critics, you must own your narrative or others will own it for you.
A comprehensive owned strategy is a must, particularly in an earned media climate that thrives on negativity. While earned coverage is still critical for scaling reach and credibility, it should be balanced with owned content that lets you control the narrative and hand-deliver it to the right audience.
The strongest owned content blends human storytelling and hard data. Use the power of owned blog posts, social media campaigns and case studies to provide consistent evidence and external validation, and weave in the human impact. Set expectations around the benefits, risks and timelines of your innovation while also sharing grounded stories about its potential. Media, consumers and other stakeholders are looking for proof that your innovation is solving problems, but they also want to know that these problems are worth solving.
Don’t create a crisis with your issues response
With so many dramatic breaking news moments happening, companies are facing a lot of pressure to weigh in on everything. But doing so inauthentically can become its own crisis. There are two critical questions to ask when deciding if, when and how to respond to an issue or crisis.
Is this response consistent with our brand? Ask yourself whether the issue at hand intersects with your core values, the mission you’re working toward and your key stakeholders. What makes your company and its executives uniquely suited to weigh in? If there’s any doubt about authenticity, the overarching approach should be one of caution.
Can we take meaningful action? At our recent communications leader event, the consensus was to take the time to pause after a third-party crisis and evaluate a response, rather than a reaction, that demonstrates action. Responses that lack meaningful action can create an even bigger reputational risk for the company.
Build strong media relationships with more clarity and less spin
In a media landscape so focused on company takedowns, it can be tempting to resort to PR spin or vague language to deflect skepticism. But strong relationships with the media depend on honesty, and those relationships are now more important than ever.
We’ve heard firsthand through Mission North’s ask-me-anything sessions with reporters that they’re looking to cut through the hype — and through hundreds of daily emails — to find authentic sources. In Q&As we’ve hosted with Steve Lohr at The New York Times, Alex Wilhelm at TechCrunch, Bloomberg News reporter Biz Carson and numerous others in recent years, each of them called out the importance of honesty and transparency.
On-background or off-the-record conversations can create the space for transparent discussion and build trust with reporters. They’re also an effective way to combat industry cynicism. Use on-background calls to clarify an industry trend, more accurately frame a challenge or dispel negativity using clear and direct details.
Don’t be afraid to take (calculated) risks
Being realistic about current cynicism is necessary, especially when it comes to building a savvy communications strategy. But the last thing I’d want to do is stifle the risk-taking that is required to drive impactful innovation.
There are many classic examples of brands that thrived during economically challenging times by taking risks. Some of the greatest companies were founded during recessions, including Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Airbnb, Slack, WhatsApp, Square, Uber and Instagram. And during the 2008-2009 recession, Amazon grew profits by 68% after launching and marketing new products, namely its e-reader.
There is always room in the conversation to spotlight the worthy, groundbreaking work being done even amid so much uncertainty. A strong communications campaign can help bring attention to all of the progress being made across industries, and balance some of the cynicism with much-needed optimism.
After all, this too shall pass. Ultimately, it’s about the long game, staying true to your mission and your story, and building the communications foundation and brand equity so you can weather the cynicism if it turns your way.