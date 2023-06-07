Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

The winners of the 7th Women Leading Change Awards are out.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners of its Women Leading Change Awards, now in the seventh year. The award celebrates the outstanding women who champion change across all industries.

This year, the jury has finalised a total of 27 winners across 23 categories—Landor& Fitch's Janice Siu has won the Woman Leading Change of the Year category whereas Meta's Pass Her The Mic has been named Women Leading Change Programme. Melissa Fein of Initiative Australia is the CEO of the Year, Publicis' Natalie Lam is the Creative Captain and Wavemaker's Shivani Maharaj gets a commendation in the same category.

Clockwise from top left: Janice Siu, Melissa Fein, Shivani Maharaj, Natalie Lam



A complete list of winners can be checked on Campaign Asia-Pacific.