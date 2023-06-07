Ex-Red Havas ops director launches consultancy
Claire Quansah, former operations director at Red Havas and latterly head of client and business development at comms agency Social, has launched a consultancy to support small and medium comms and creative agencies.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>