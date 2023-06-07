PR salaries, Cannes, This Morning (again), where are the Pride campaigns? PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

Audio

Big themes in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Appearing this week are UK editor John Harrington and reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week, the team discusses some of the main findings from a recent study by The Works Search, including trends in PR salaries and bonuses, and hybrid working.

With Pride Month underway, the trio talk about the apparent reluctance by brands to run campaigns themed around the event this year.

The continuing comms crisis at This Morning is put also under the microscope, and we have more predictions about the Cannes Lions.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Cannes Lions reveals shortlists for Titanium, Glass and Innovation categories

Cannes Lions reveals shortlists for Titanium, Glass and Innovation categories

(Credit: georgeclerk/Getty Images)

Tesco reviews consumer comms support

Savoy Palace, Madeira: new agency will handle the comms

Savoy Signature hires UK agency

(Credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images)

‘There’s a time and place for tell-all interviews’ – This Morning crisis comms lessons

Royal Town Planning Institute issues RFP for misinformation campaign

Royal Town Planning Institute issues RFP for misinformation campaign

(Credit: lerbank/Getty Images)

PR’s ‘eye-watering’ gender pay gap revealed in new report

New appointments (L-R): Jade Azim and Claire Ainsley

Ex-Labour policy chief among new hires at WPI Strategy

Brands ‘apprehensive’ about Pride campaigns

Brands ‘apprehensive’ about Pride campaigns

Ex-Downing Street special adviser joins Ridgeway Strategy

Ex-Downing Street special adviser joins Ridgeway Strategy

(Credit: Muhamad Chabib alwi/Getty Images)

Bonuses slide for PR agency staff, new survey finds

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now