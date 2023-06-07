PR salaries, Cannes, This Morning (again), where are the Pride campaigns? PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

Big themes in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Appearing this week are UK editor John Harrington and reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week, the team discusses some of the main findings from a recent study by The Works Search, including trends in PR salaries and bonuses, and hybrid working.

With Pride Month underway, the trio talk about the apparent reluctance by brands to run campaigns themed around the event this year.

The continuing comms crisis at This Morning is put also under the microscope, and we have more predictions about the Cannes Lions.