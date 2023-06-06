BCW rolls out proprietary analytics tool

The WPP firm also launched an approach that combines learnings from behavioral science, research, data analytics and digital trend mapping.

NEW YORK: Global agency BCW has launched a database and proprietary tool to help PR pros better understand what drives human behavior.

The approach, which combines learnings from behavioral science, research, data analytics, and digital trend mapping, analyzes an individual's values and pairs them with insights to determine what will cause someone to act.

BCW built the approach by analyzing more than 36,000 people in 30 countries, generating 30 million data points to inform its values database. This database led to the creation of seven archetypes: the success seeker, the good neighbor, the conformist, the visionary, the protector and the traditionalist. Each of these archetypes cuts across generation, geography and income, giving users a way to target individuals beyond a generational divide.

These archetypes, in turn, comprise the 11 universal values identified by Professor Shalom Schwartz in his "Theory of Basic Human Values." These values include power, achievement, hedonism, stimulation, self-direction, universalism – societal, universalism – nature, benevolence, conformity, tradition and security.

"The values database allows you to be more nuanced and targeted, helping you understand what's driving these audiences," said Rebecca Grant, BCW chief brand officer. "It's simplistic to talk about one generation and expect everyone to behave in the same way. If you can target people based on a value and know that you're cutting across generations, you can also make your budgets work harder."

BCW has also created a proprietary analytics tool called BCW Values Intelligence.

"BCW V.I. maps culture conversations in near-real time, pulling search data and mapping that against news media data," Grant said. "It gives us a sense of what people are really interested in based on what they're searching for and how that aligns with where content naturally exists. It helps us see the white space in terms of opportunities to engage."

By overlaying the information from the values database, BCW V.I. can identify opportunities and help users understand what values are emerging from the people engaged in these conversations. While the values database and values archetype can be used in isolation, the BCW V.I. combines these static values with information about the changing landscape, providing an informed view into what's changing in culture, online conversations and trends.

BCW has applied the tool to understand what motivates individuals to buy electric vehicles.

While one might expect to see values related to concern for the environment or sustainability driving the purchase of EVs, such as Universalism – Nature, the firm found that the most prevalent values were those related to status.

"It was about having great experiences and EVs being a brilliant piece of technology," Grant said. The firm found that values like stimulation, power and achievement were greater motivators.