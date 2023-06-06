VCCP agencies launch global collective, Outleap

Method Communications, Harvard and Sling & Stone will form the collective across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

NEW YORK: VCCP Business agencies Method Communications, Harvard and Sling & Stone have formed Outleap, a global collective of tech PR firms, effective on Wednesday.

Uniting tech PR and marketing firms in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Outleap will provide a combination of global reach, local tech expertise and relationships and a shared challenger mindset, the collective said in a statement.

Method CEO David Parkinson said the three firms are “challenging the status quo of those big global agencies that tend to move slower; they're not as agile, they're not as fast,”

“In today's 24-hour news cycle, you need to have that speed and agility,” he said. “That's what our clients have been asking for, so it made sense for us to come together as a collective under one brand in a cohesive and collaborative foundation to present a truly global offering that's completely differentiated from other large agencies.”

VCCP Business is the international b-to-b division of VCCP Group, which offers capabilities including advertising and branding, customer advocacy, customer experience research, data and analytics.

Parkinson will serve as Outleap’s chairman, with Harvard executive chair Rachel Friend and Sling & Stone CEO Vuki Vujasinovic as Outleap’s co-CEOs. Friend previously served as CEO of Weber Shandwick U.K.

All three executives will continue to lead their individual agencies in addition to galvanizing support from their teams as a global Outleap team.

The combined workforce across the three firms brings together 300 PR and marketing professionals. All three leaders cited a shared methodology and requests from clients to offer a different type of global agency as a reason for joining resources from their respective regions.

“There's a shared mindset, there's shared entrepreneurialism, but there's a shared ethos and way of working and passion to make our work sing for our clients in a very cohesive way that challenges the norm,” Friend said. “That is so exciting for Harvard to meet those partners and work with them across the world.”

The agencies will continue to function as individual brands while bringing together global resources, expertise and relationships under a unified direction. The firms already work together with multiple clients and will continue to do so.

“Outleap is about the style of work we do, which is helping our clients grow globally,” Vujasinovic said. “Outleap, the definition, is about a surge of feeling or activity or growth, and certainly we're helping our clients grow globally.”

The collective launches with experience working with more than a dozen shared clients, including Meta, Bloomberg, Hubspot, Tata Communications, Anaplan, Dataiku, Freshworks, OPPO and Monday.com.

Outleap will serve clients globally with physical offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, New York, Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore.

“There's a kind of energy and dynamism about these clients that requires an agency that matches them,” Vujasinovic said. “Outleap is a reference to the types of clients we already represent and will look to represent in the future, which is clients that are challenging their industries, challenging the incumbents in the industry and challenging the old way of doing things.”

Method was founded in 2010, based in Salt Lake City. The agency reported a revenue increase of 18% to $20.9 million globally and 19% to $20.5 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

Global sports, entertainment, and communications firm Chime acquired Method in 2018. Chime is the parent company of VCCP and CSM Sport & Entertainment.

Sling & Stone is a global agency founded in 2010 and based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand, Singapore and Los Angeles. VCCP Business acquired Sling & Stone in 2021.

Harvard is a b-to-b tech marketing and PR agency based in London. The firm, founded in 1979, was acquired by Chime in 2000.

VCCP launched generative alternative intelligence agency Faith in May. The company also acquired behavioral science consultancy Cowry Consulting in January.