Twitch promotes Samantha Faught to global head of PR

She was previously the streaming platform’s head of communications for the Americas.

SAN FRANCISCO: Streaming platform Twitch has promoted Samantha Faught to global head of PR, a newly created position.

Faught stepped into the role in May, reporting to Brielle Villablanca, global head of communications and community engagement.

Faught leads the global PR team at Twitch, which spans North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and covers comms areas such as product, monetization, policy, corporate and consumer, Faught said via email.

Previously, Faught was head of communications for the Americas.

The platform, which is particularly popular with video gamers, went through a leadership change when CEO Emmett Shear resigned in March. He was replaced by president Dan Clancy.

The same month, Twitch said it was laying off 400 employees to improve its long-term business outlook. The job cuts were part of parent company Amazon’s plan to let go of 9,000 workers across divisions, including AWS cloud and advertising units, TechCrunch reported.

In 2014, Amazon acquired Twitch for almost $1 billion. Twitch has 31 million average daily visitors and 7 million unique streamers on the platform every month, according to its website. More than 70% of viewers are between the ages of 18 and 34.