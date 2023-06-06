Mars Food’s Kristen Campos to chair PRWeek Purpose Awards 2023

This year’s Purpose Awards will be presented on the first evening of PRWeek’s annual PRDecoded conference in Chicago from October 11-12.

CHICAGO: Kristen Campos, VP of corporate affairs at Mars Food North America, will chair the jury for the 2023 PRWeek Purpose Awards.

The first deadline for entries to the awards is this Friday, June 9. The final deadline is one week later, Friday, June 16.

The fifth-annual Purpose Awards recognize activations that use creative ideas to promote positive causes and acknowledge the organizations and individuals behind them. The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, nonprofits and non-governmental organizations.

"The importance of communicating with purpose has never been more apparent than it is today,” said Campos. “Companies and their brands are expected to demonstrate their humanity and the value they can deliver not only to the consumer but to society."

Mars Food is one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of rice products, and Campos is a member of the business’s management team. Her team is responsible for PR, public affairs, strategic business communications, consumer care and crisis management.

It drives the company’s reputation by delivering on its purpose — Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow — through a portfolio of brands such as Ben’s Original and Seeds of Change.

Campos started at Mars 12 years ago and has held corporate affairs leadership roles across the company’s Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company and Mars Wrigley confectionery segment, which includes M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles and Extra gum brands.

As consumers and potential staffers increasingly insist on brands they engage with and organizations they work for communicating what they believe in and standing up publicly for those values, winning a Purpose Award is the perfect way to demonstrate your organization’s authenticity in this crucial area.

Two new categories in this year’s awards include Nonprofit of the Year, to honor a nonprofit that has purpose at its core and demonstrates commitment to good causes and public benefit; and Small Organization of the Year, for an agency of any discipline, a brand, a company or a nonprofit with fewer than 100 employees that has purpose at its core and demonstrated commitment to good causes.

Best Use of Measurement has been reframed as Best Impact and Outcomes, to widen the scope of the category and recognize activity that clearly benchmarks and achieves success in the pursuit of determined goals. These goals could include financial outcomes, but could also comprise changes in legislation or behavior, or impact on internal or external stakeholders.

Changemaker of the Year has been rebranded as Lifetime Achievement, to honor an individual who has demonstrated purpose at their core over multiple years to contribute to social good, make a real impact and realize change. This category is awarded by the Purpose Council, Purpose Awards chair of jury and PRWeek editorial team.

"I am honored to serve as jury chair for the 2023 PRWeek Purpose Awards and look forward to celebrating the tremendous work and impact being made across our industry every day," said Campos, who prior to joining Mars spent 15 years working in corporate comms at United Airlines, Beam Suntory, Navistar International and Edelman.

The Purpose Awards are set for October 11, closing out the first day of PRWeek’s PRDecoded: Purpose+ annual conference. The first deadline for entries is June 9, after which a late fee will be added. Go here for more information about the Purpose Awards and about how to enter, and here to see last year’s winners.