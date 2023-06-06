Elton John calls on fans to let out #InnerElton to end LGBTQIA+, HIV stigma

Elton John touted the HIV awareness initiative on his Instagram page and followed it up with an interview on Good Morning America.

Elton John is kicking off the launch of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund campaign as only he can: in style.

On Monday, John called on fans to participate in the #InnerElton social media effort to combat discrimination against members of the LGBTQIA+ community and HIV-positive people while also promoting the principles of health equity.

People can join the campaign by posting pictures decked out in sequins, shades and bright colors inspired by the Rocket Man himself while adorning the post with the hashtag #InnerElton and tagging Elton and the Foundation.

John announced the awareness initiative on his Instagram page and followed it up with an interview on Good Morning America.

“The world today seems filled with many impossibly big problems. But when it comes to one global issue, we all have the power to make a difference. And I’m talking about HIV and AIDS,” according to a video posted to the Foundation’s Twitter feed.

Fighting HIV discrimination was a personal cause for John since before he launched his namesake foundation in 1992. John previously befriended Ryan White, a teenager who contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion and died in 1990 at the age of 18.

Since its inception, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has raised more than $600 million for HIV-related programs around the world. One of its most well-known fundraising tactics has been its annual, invite-only viewing party for the Academy Awards.

Now, the Foundation is utilizing $125 million to launch the Rocket Fund, which will seek to assist the most vulnerable to HIV and AIDS.

The Foundation’s website features a toolkit with additional details on how to get involved in the social media push.

Thus far, #InnerElton has garnered responses from a plethora of Hollywood celebrities, including Smokey Robinson, Billie Jean King, January Jones, Christian Siriano, Jojo Siwa and Brandi Carlile, among others.

The social media push comes weeks after John told congressional leaders to keep their “foot on the accelerator” with the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. While around 1.2 million Americans have HIV, the rate of new infections has decreased steadily over the past two decades due to advancements in treatments for the disease as well as robust public health efforts to promote prevention.

“We are living in deeply troubled times with countless global challenges — all of which I know beckon your time and attention. Given that, I am boundlessly grateful for the bipartisan cooperation that has been the hallmark of PEPFAR for two decades now,” John told lawmakers.

