IBN launches TechMediaWire

NEW YORK: Financial news and publishing company IBN has rolled out its latest newswire endeavor, TechMediaWire.

TechMediaWire is a specialized communications platform focused on technology companies, with an emphasis on industry trends and innovative developments. The platform will also provide readers with coverage on promising tech companies.

Its goal, the company said in a statement, is to "cover tomorrow's next big thing today" through detailed coverage of news in the tech sector, including subjects such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.

IBN has industry-specific platforms beyond TechMediaWire. This includes CryptoCurrencyWire, which covers subjects including crypto, non-fungible tokens and the metaverse, as well as Web3MediaWire, which focuses on next generation internet technologies.

The company offers dozens of industry-specific platforms that provide relevant news and opportunities for brands to share developments with a target audience. The platforms are a part of IBN's Dynamic Brand Portfolio, which offers wire services, syndication to thousands of news outlets, press release enhancement, distribution and corporate communications services.