Cora is normalizing period talk with memes

The San Francisco-based period and body-care product brand launched the campaign on May 28, National Period Day.

SAN FRANCISCO: If chatbots can have desires, a meme account can have a period.

Cora, a period and body-care product brand, launched a campaign in which the meme account Girls is having its “period” on May, June and July 28. The goal is to end the stigma about menstruation, said Dana Cohen, Cora chief marketing officer.

“We felt that [the campaign] could play a really meaningful role in helping to encourage those open discussions of periods, just making it front-and-center in the culture and encouraging dialogue around menstruation,” she said.

The San Francisco-based company launched the campaign on National Period Day, May 28. Throughout the push, 10PM Curfew, the social publisher behind the Girls account, will post content sponsored by Cora on Instagram about periods.

One meme shows a woman wearing a hat and sunglasses lying in bed and states, “Me when I’m on my period and nobody understands me but Cora.”

Another shows a woman holding tampons and says, “We’re on our period! Let’s talk tampons.”

To measure the impact of the campaign, the brand will examine the dialogue about it, social media engagement and traffic on its website, Cohen said.

“We believe that we are going to be reaching a highly-engaged audience who are looking for different types of solutions for periods,” Cohen said.