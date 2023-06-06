Hiring struggles persist as almost half of men in PR consider leaving industry
Four in 10 men working in comms are thinking about a significant career change – either leaving the industry (17 per cent), freelancing (13 per cent), or setting up their own company (11 per cent) – while most women (63 per cent) want to work in-house.
