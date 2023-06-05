Here’s what PR pros can do with Apple’s Vision Pro

After years of delays, Apple has unveiled its virtual and augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, which has the potential to change how PR pros work from home and in the office — at a significant price.

While the Vision Pro can transition to VR with the turn of a knob, it primarily functions as an AR headset, bringing all the apps Apple users have come to know into a real-life environment. After booting up, the ski-goggle-shaped $3,499 headset displays a hovering home screen full of apps that wearers can move between with a dart of the eyes, utter of a voice command or flick of the finger without requiring a controller.

For communicators, the headset’s potential lies in the ability to multitask. Apple has confirmed that Vision Pro supports video calls through FaceTime, WebEX and Zoom by displaying participants on video tiles that float in the room. At the same time, on neighboring screens — think of side-by-side or top-to-bottom windows or tabs on a computer — PR pros can open other screens and share information with those on the call.

This could allow for sharing information with team members during meetings or giving contextual information to journalists during interviews in real-time without losing sight of the call. During its WWDC presentation, Apple also showcased the ability to consume news on one screen while having messages, music, slideshows or video calls all remain visible as they wrap around a user. Certain images can also be pulled off the flat screen to transform into a movable 3D shape.

Using technology called EyeSight, the outside of the glass screen will get translucent to display a user’s eyes in AR or block them out in VR so that those around them can tell when they can see others. Even in full VR, EyeSight will materialize those who get close enough into a user’s view.

The headset uses an external battery pack that lasts up to two hours. It can also be plugged in to work all day.

Two hours may be all some communicators can handle, though, especially in VR, as some workers have reported migraines and nausea after using the competing Meta Quest 2.

The display operates in 4K and is compatible with optical inserts that magnetically attach to lenses for people who wear glasses.

Virtual Pro will be available for purchase in early 2024.