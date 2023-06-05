PBS Distribution names MPRM Communications PR AOR

LOS ANGELES: Public Broadcasting Service Distribution has named MPRM Communications as its PR AOR.

The agency answered a request for pitches from PBS Distribution in late 2022, and the entire process lasted a month. The firm is supporting PBSd’s scripted and unscripted series as well as corporate needs.

“MPRM Communications aims to amplify the impact of PBSd’s content, ensuring that it reaches a diverse range of individuals who seek knowledge, growth and inspiration,” MPRM VP Lisa Bustamante said. “We have already seen great success in our first few months working with PBSd on their content goals and look forward to elevating the company to new heights.”

The agency will serve as AOR for generating awareness and enhancing discoverability of the public media distributor’s streaming properties including its Prime Video channels, PBS Masterpiece, PBS Kids, PBS Living and PBS Documentaries. It will also work to boost awareness of its advertising-based video on demand and free ad-supported streaming TV channels on Pluto TV, Tubi, Roku and other platforms.

Bustamante is leading the account with EVP Caitlin McGee overseeing the team, which reports to PBSd VP of marketing Tonya Harley and senior manager of marketing Jenny Payne. MPRM is PBSd’s only agency of record.

MPRM Communications is an independent PR agency based in Los Angeles serving media and entertainment. The firm is a member agency of PROI Worldwide and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.