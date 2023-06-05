The most urgent lesson of brand allyship: Hold the line against opposition

For LGBTQIA+ customers, the stakes are high and the ball is in Target's court.

Marketers wanted in on Pride, and they got it, just in time for a cultural showdown decades in the making.

For LGBTQIA+ communities and consumers, a question looms: Is this an inflection point where marketers show that “love is (only sometimes) love,” or will this be the test that proves their corporate mettle in the face of misinformation and bigotry?

For Target, that question is imminent. Over the years, the retailer has publicly championed LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, from implementing progressive company policies to partnering with LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations to merchandising bold, evocative Pride merch. That infamous rainbow suit may be unforgivable, but we’ll take allyship wherever we can get it.

That commitment wavered this week, after the retailer announced it was pulling items from its Pride collection due to “threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being.” Though Target hasn’t confirmed the jettisoned items, “tuck-friendly” swimsuits for trans women are centered in the backlash, as are products from the edgy queer apparel brand Abprallen.

The backlash isn’t a surprise.

The stakes have never been higher for brands seeking to engage with the LGBTQIA+ consumers. The rise of anti-trans and anti-drag rhetoric and legislation, fueled by waves of "anti-woke" sentiment in some corners of the media has created an increasingly hostile environment for queer people. Politicians and social media activists have weaponized LGBTQIA+ issues in their emerging culture war, and whether they like it or not, brands find themselves caught in the crossfire.

Target isn’t alone. This spring, Bud Light faced unprecedented backlash after partnering with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, eventually holding its marketing leadership “accountable” for what was really just a routine seeding gone horribly wrong.

The mealy mouthed Anheuser-Busch non-statement effectively bowed to public pressure. The Los Angeles Dodgers almost made the same mistake after inviting and then disinviting charity group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as an honoree during its annual Pride Night. The decision met backlash and withdrawals from other participating organizations, leading the Dodgers to reverse its decision with an apology, siding with the Sisters and standing up for their values and demonstrating authentic allyship.

These cases are the canary in the coal mine; expect similar conflicts for other brands this summer as they navigate the contentious landscape of LGBTQIA+ engagement in 2023.

The stakes are clear: Any brand giving in to threats from customers, influenced by misinformation and fear-based narratives surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community, will send a dangerous message to other brands. Failing to hold the line undermines any progress a brand has made and has far-reaching consequences for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Any major brand's decision to cave to anti-LGBTQIA+ pressures is a damaging one, and will echo in how other brands act when faced with similar resistance. But facing resistance is a necessary burden of allyship; in fact, there's no allyship without it. True allies will hold the line against the wave of queer panic. Want proof? Look no further than The North Face, which stood it’s ground in the face of criticism for an innocuous Pride-themed social spot featuring a drag queen.

If you're a brand about to launch your Pride campaign, consider the following before pivoting in response to potential threats and backlash:

Don't lead with fear

Consider the purpose behind your Pride program from the beginning, and lead with a mission-first stance. During my time as creative director at The Trevor Project, I worked with design and marketing teams on many brands — including Macy’s and Abercrombie & Fitch — who modeled this mission-forward mindset while developing and marketing their Pride products. Focus on engaging and building loyalty with LGBTQIA+ customer base. It can and should be your North Star.

Stay in close contact with internal ERGs and the queer people on your staff

You've likely consulted with internal teams or external consulting agencies to define elements of your campaign, and before you take any action, consider their POV and lived experience. In my current role as brand director at Lupine Creative, working with brands and teams including Max and TomboyX, I’ve seen the difference these internal braintrusts can make in both the product and messaging. Engaging them brings essential clarity and shouldn’t just be checking a box.

Prepare messaging that makes your support for LGBTQIA+ consumers clear

Whether your campaign is based on a product release or just audience-specific messaging, you can anticipate which elements might spurn a negative reaction. And if you can’t, consult with your ERG. Align on if and how you'll choose to respond, and leave no room for doubt as to your stance.

Don't react too quickly

Consider the fact that when faced with backlash and discrimination, brands' first, and often only, impulse is to walk back commitments made to the community it purports to celebrate, placing punishment in exactly the wrong place. How’s that for allyship? Think through your response. Generally, negative sentiment will likely pass with the next news cycle, but taking positive stances for marginalized communities will engender their loyalty in the long term.

No compromises

Understand that representation of the queer community means support for all members of the community, and the community will reject concessions that undermine or marginalize elements of your campaign.

Target has an extraordinary opportunity to define what authentic allyship truly means in the face of adversity and serve as a powerful example for other brands. So do you.

All brands proving authentic commitment will prioritize inclusivity and diversity in their policies, marketing campaigns and community partnerships — even when it’s hard, and especially when the trolls climb out from under the bridge. By staying true to their principles and weathering the storm, foster a sense of trust, loyalty and respect among your LGBTQIA+ customers, and who knows? Maybe you’ll beat those “rainbow washing” allegations after all.

That rainbow suit, though? That charge is sticking.

Thomas Pardee is brand director at Lupine Creative.