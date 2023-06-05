Abbott, Real Madrid kick off global campaign to Beat Malnutrition

Real Madrid players wore Beat Malnutrition armbands that were designed to reference the Mid-Upper Arm Circumference z-score tape, which is used to screen for malnutrition in children.

Abbott Laboratories and Real Madrid took the pitch to beat malnutrition in a global campaign that launched Wednesday morning.

The aptly named Beat Malnutrition effort coincided with the final match weekend of the La Liga season for Real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao.

Players wore Beat Malnutrition armbands that were designed to reference the Mid-Upper Arm Circumference z-score tape, which is used to screen for malnutrition in children. Abbott will donate more than 10,000 MUAC z-score tapes to communities worldwide as well.

Beyond the game, Abbott and the Real Madrid Foundation will host the Run to Beat Malnutrition 5K and 10K races in Madrid to raise awareness for the cause, with all proceeds going to malnutrition education and screening capabilities.

Additionally, there will be a virtual edition of the race and for every participant, Abbott will donate $5 to the Real Madrid Foundation.

The two organizations are combining forces to promote nutrition education, malnutrition screenings and other health programs at Real Madrid Foundation Social Sports Schools to reduce global childhood malnutrition.

As part of the campaign, Abbott has also launched a website that includes resources and information about childhood malnutrition.

Malnutrition has received renewed attention from large healthcare organizations in recent years, especially in light of a recent report from the World Health Organization that noted the lack of progress in preventing maternal and neonatal deaths due to malnutrition in low-income countries.

Notably, Bayer is reinforcing its Nutrient Gap Initiative, which launched in 2021 with the goal of expanding access to vitamins and minerals for 50 million people worldwide by 2030. Now, the pharma giant is partnering with nonprofit Vitamin Angels to provide access to prenatal vitamins to pregnant women and babies.

This also is another example of healthcare messaging that incorporates soccer players.

During the FIFA World Cup in December, the Department of Health and Human Services enlisted U.S. men’s national soccer team defender Walker Zimmerman to appear in a PSA encouraging vaccination with updated COVID-19 booster shots.

In addition to the 30-second spot, the USMNT used the promotional video on its official social media feed, using sport-related phrases like, “Keep COVID on the sidelines” and “Strengthen your defense.”

