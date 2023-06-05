Nectar Communications cofounder Tracy Sjogreen retires

SAN FRANCISCO: Nectar Communications cofounder and partner Tracy Sjogreen has retired from the technology PR agency.

Sjogreen confirmed June 2 was her last day in a LinkedIn post, adding that Nectar’s other cofounder and partner, Rachel Petersen, has taken over as the firm’s sole CEO.

“There are not enough words to describe the deep admiration, love and respect I have for [Petersen],” Sjogreen said. “She is truly the most simpatico person I could have ever started a business with and no matter what came our way (and a lot did) we always approached things with a similar mindset, dug in and ‘made it work.’”

Sjogreen declined further comment. Responding to her cofounder’s statement, Petersen said her relationship with Sjogreen “fundamentally changed” her.

“I am better at everything in my life because of her partnership, support, intellect, energy, honesty, kindness, friendship, hilarity and love over the past fifteen years,” Petersen said, via LinkedIn.

Sjogreen did not specify her next move, but said she’s going to take “a really long break” and spend time with her family. She added: “I am looking forward to discovering who I am in the next phase and chapter of my life and how I can put my talents to work for areas I am passionate about.”

Petersen and Sjogreen launched Nectar in 2008 after stints at Outcast and Australian PR firm Eckfactor, respectively. In 2020, holding company Next 15 acquired the San Francisco-based company for an undisclosed amount.

Other Next 15-owned agencies include Archetype, M Booth and M Booth Health, Outcast, Velocity and Brandwidth.

Sjogreen thanked Next 15 CEO Tim Dyson for his mentorship and friendship over the years, and reflected on her time leading Nectar.

“Nectar has been my life's work and I am extremely proud of it all but mostly for the team we built and all the Nectarines (current and past) who have been a part of the best team in the land,” Sjogreen added. “Without your talent, curiosity and sheer gutsy-ness, none of this is possible.”

Nectar works with clients such as Android, Google, Cognizant and Data Robot. While it primarily deals with technology companies, it also works with brands like Levi Strauss & Co. and venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, according to its website.