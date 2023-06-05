MAHA Global launches reputation product Darwin

The organization said Darwin draws on multi-stakeholder sentiment, corporate behavior and financial analytics.

SAUSALITO, CA: Artificial intelligence software-as-a-service company MAHA Global has created a platform for reputation management teams that it says goes deeper than traditional sentiment analysis tools.

Called Darwin, MAHA bills the technology as a reputation intelligence platform that draws on multi-stakeholder sentiment, corporate behavior and competitive and financial analytics.

Users can gain real-time insights into how their actions in various areas compare to those of their competitors and how they impact stakeholder perception. With this data, users can simultaneously understand where reputational and financial risks may lie, the company said in a statement.

MAHA said the platform goes beyond the "perception only" insights of sentiment data and earned media metrics that tell a user what people think, feel and say. Instead, it incorporates facts based on a multi-stakeholder view, competitive intelligence and predictive insights. MAHA calls this approach "lead[ing] with facts, followed by action."

The platform is powered by a combination of big data and bioscience intelligence. The latter is based on mathematical models developed by Dartmouth College scientists to understand what characteristics determine a species' ability to survive and adapt or go extinct. As such, Darwin applies a scientific, data-driven approach to reputation management, helping users improve decision making and business outcomes.