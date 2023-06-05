How often are PR pros going into the office?
The findings of a new survey suggest that almost one in three PR pros (30 per cent) are given complete flexibility over their hybrid working patterns, yet only three per cent of the industry works fully remotely.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>