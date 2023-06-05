Five Campaigns We Liked in May: vote for your favourite

From prehistoric paintings to battle of the caterpillar cakes, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from May 2023. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 12pm on Monday 12 June.

Which of the campaigns is your favourite?

Apple TV+, ‘Prehistoric Planet’

Let’s kick things off at the beginning – by that, we mean in the Mesozoic Era. Humans may not have existed at the same time as dinosaurs, but Apple TV+ isn’t letting us forget about the almighty creatures that once reigned the Earth. To celebrate the launch of dino-doc Prehistoric Planet’s second series, Apple TV+ and Taylor Herring created a series of gigantic artworks across the globe, showing the Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops and Hatzegopteryx in vivid detail. Using nature as a canvas, each piece of eco-art was created from purely natural materials, including earth pigments, ground shells, charcoal and local chalk, meaning it could simply be washed away by the rain.

Aldi, ‘Aldi like brands cakes’

From big creatures to small – we’re talking caterpillars. Chocolate caterpillars, to be precise. Aldi’s Cuthbert has long been embroiled in a feud with the infamous Colin from Marks & Spencer, and Cuthbert continued to poke the bear in May, getting some other supermarket pals in on the action. A short campaign film shows Cuthbert having a nice time at a caterpillar cake-tasting party with friends Morris from Morrisons and Wiggles from Sainsbury’s, until the atmosphere turns sour when Colin from M&S turns up and chaos ensues. The cheeky film ends with Aldi stating that it’s the cheaper option. We can’t help wishing that M&S had fired back…

McDonald’s, ‘Selfie’

Nostalgia is a surefire way to boost sentiment, as McDonald’s demonstrated with its recent campaign, ‘Selfie’. Putting a modern twist on its 1998 ‘Signature’ ad, the fast-food chain brought Alan Shearer back for a clever sequel that pays homage to the modest style of the original, 25 years on. This time around, the campaign has some added purpose, as former footballer Shearer puts the McDonald’s rewards app in the spotlight to celebrate 100,000 meals being donated by users. The campaign, which also features an appearance from the young star of the 1998 clip, was a combined effort from the in-house McDonald’s team and PR agency Ready10.

BBC Children in Need, ‘Behind the bandana’

In a simple yet powerful move, Children in Need removed Pudsey Bear’s eye-covering this Mental Health Awareness Week, delivering the message that not all disabilities or struggles are visible, particularly when it comes to the mental health of young people. Doctor and former Love Island contestant Alex George was the ambassador for this campaign – a wise choice given his genuine passion for the subject matter.

Fennel, ‘Behind closed doors’

Lastly, we have a brand film from mobile investing app Fennel and agency 10 Days, which draws from remarks made during a globally renowned fast-food giant’s 2022 annual general meeting. It entertainingly conveys how big company decisions are often made on topics such as plastic pollution and lobbying activities, reminding us that public companies are ‘public’ for a reason. Stick around until the end, and you may just realise which global corporation inspired the film.