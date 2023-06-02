‘Is AI like last year’s metaverse?’ asks Cannes Lions PR Jury president
Ahead of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which opens on 19 June, Jo-ann Robertson – Ketchum’s CEO for global markets and this year’s PR Lions jury president – talks to PRWeek UK about the judging process and campaign trends.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>