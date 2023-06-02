U.S. comms head Matt Ward to exit HSBC

Ward will be temporarily replaced by Katherine Amatrudo, HSBC’s VP of communications.

NEW YORK: HSBC U.S. head of communications Matt Ward is set to depart the company on June 9.

Katherine Amatrudo, VP of comms, will serve as interim U.S. comms head until the company appoints a permanent successor.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Ward said. “I’ve had incredible challenges and really been able to be a part of the team that turned around the U.S. business.”

Ward oversees corporate comms for HSBC’s U.S. business, including media relations, reputation management, employee and executive comms and social media.

“I look back fondly on my time here and will always be rooting for HSBC from the outside, but it’s time for a change and to try something new,” Ward said, declining to elaborate further on his next move.

Before joining the London-based bank in 2017, Ward served as Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ VP of corporate advisory and media relations, leading the agency’s HSBC account.

Earlier, Ward worked in New York’s Federal Bank Reserve as associate director of media relations and public affairs, communications and outreach group. While there, he worked as media liaison for former President William Dudley and other New York principals, managing preparation, interviews, press conferences and speeches.

HSBC reported $20.2 billion in revenue in Q1, up 74.1% from the previous year. Profit before tax was $12.9 billion, compared with $4.1 billion in Q1 2022, according to a company statement.