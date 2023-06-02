Calcium+Company buys scientific comms agency CSG Health Group

Calcium+Company CEO Judy Capano said the CSG purchase marks the latest milestone in the firm’s ongoing expansion and transformation efforts.

Calcium+Company said on Thursday that it has acquired CSG Health Group, a scientific communications agency focusing on educational content and strategies for healthcare professionals.

Calcium+Company CEO Judy Capano said the purchase marks the latest milestone in the firm’s expansion and transformation.

Less than five months after launching from Calcium, Calcium+Company is bolstering its offerings with the addition of CSG. The latter firm was founded in 2020 in order to create customized scientific communications solutions for HCPs.

Vitamin MD is the medical communication division Calcium launched in 2022, led by Brad Quosig and Lauren Lazar. Meanwhile, Alissa Sklaver, managing partner at CSG Health Group, said in a statement the organization is “thrilled” to join Calcium+Company as part of the Vitamin MD division.

As part of the acquisition, CSG and Vitamin MD leaders will remain in their roles.

“This is a natural fit that provides our employees and clients expanded access to the strategic and creative resources that Calcium+Company is known for,” Sklaver stated.

Calcium+Company scooped up CSG months after it debuted PRotein, a full-service health and wellness PR division, as well as Amino, an oncology marketing division.

PRotein is built to create “high-science data discussions” and shareable content to support brand launches, while Amino is set to leverage the agency’s expertise in oncologic science.

All of this news comes as Calcium pivots to life after founder Steven Michaelson, who retired in March after a lengthy career in medical marketing. In addition to the founding of Calcium in 2012, Michaelson founded Wishbone in 1998 and worked at prominent firms like Robert A. Becker, Harrison and Star, and DraftFCB.

Michaelson also formerly served as chairman of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame and has sat on its board for around two decades.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.