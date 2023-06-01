Michael Kaye named marketing, comms lead for newly launched Archer dating app

NEW YORK: Archer, Match Group’s newest dating app aimed at gay, bisexual and queer men, has named Michael Kaye as director of brand marketing and communications.

Archer, a “social-first” app, launched on June 1 to kick off Pride. It will be available in the New York City area this summer, with plans to roll it out nationally within the year. Archer is open for pre-registration on Apple’s App Store and Google Play before it is available to download this month.

Kaye will oversee PR, marketing, social media, influencer marketing, guerilla marketing and events.

Kaye previously held the same title at OkCupid, another Match Group company. He said he will continue to support OkCupid but most of his time will be dedicated to Archer. Kaye is reporting to Ariel Charytan, CEO of Archer and OKCupid.

Kay is currently the only member of the app’s communications team. He is working with Astrsk PR, a New York City-based, queer-owned agency. The company hired Astrsk as its PR AOR in February following an RFP process in which the firm competed with “a handful” of other agencies and the two organizations started working together in April preparing for Archer’s launch.

“The rationale behind launching Archer was seeing the change in behaviors and culture and society,” said Kaye. “Dating for queer men has evolved over the past decade from a space that really focused on anonymity and secrecy to celebration and pride. We created Archer for today’s dater.”

Kaye said the app will spread the story that queer men are proud of who they are and want to celebrate their identity. Because Archer is a new dating app, he will focus on bringing new users to the app.

In June and July, Archer will have brand ambassadors at gay bars in Brooklyn and Manhattan and at Pride events in the city to promote the app. A robust influencer campaign will also roll out this month with more than 100 creators. Archer is also launching in Los Angeles in September and in Washington, DC, in October.

Archer wanted to make sure the app is reflective of today's queer community, so it partnered with LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD and community advocates as part of the development and launch processes.

“They have been invited to meetings and weighing in on our product features and marketing plans and having their voice heard on how we brought Archer to the world,” said Kaye.

In April 2022, OkCupid appointed Kaye, a return employee, as associate director of global communications. He was promoted to his most recent position in January,

He joined the company in 2019, working as senior global PR manager, overseeing programming for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In 2020, Kaye managed to increase OkCupid’s U.S. press placements by nearly 200% compared to the year prior.

Kaye left OkCupid in August 2021 to join LinkedIn as corporate communications manager.

Last June, Kaye was named to PRWeek’s Pride in PR list.

Match Group’s Q1 earnings were down 30% from the year-ago period. Revenues of $787 million decreased 1% year over year, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.92%.

Match Group’s other brands include Tinder, Match, Hinge, Meetic, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, OurTime, Azar and Hakuna Live.