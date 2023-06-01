Edelman names Pam Scheideler US brand chair

She will retain her position as US head of digital.

NEW YORK: Edelman has appointed Pam Scheideler as U.S. brand chair, effective immediately.

Scheideler will maintain her role as U.S. head of digital, her first position at the agency, which began in November 2020.

In her new role, Scheideler succeeds Smita Reddy, who steps into a position as global chair of Edelman’s food and beverage sector and beauty lead. The last person to hold the role Reddy is taking over was Heidi Hovland, who left in February.

Scheideler will oversee a team of over 300 in her new position and she reports to U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross. She is responsible for the U.S. portion of Edelman’s global brand business that contributes to about half of the firm’s global revenue, which clocked in at over $1 billion in 2022, according to its Agency Business Report. The other half stems from its corporate practice and PR.

She looks to draw on her social experience to make brand marketing, from creator activations to purpose-driven work such as the buzzy See My Skin campaign for Vaseline, active.

“Action earns trust,” Scheideler said. “We’ve been doing a lot of evaluating and looking for patterns about how brands actually win in the social space and I think a lot of that is actively listening and understanding what the community is responding to.”

She also plans to lean on her digital background and Edelman’s data and intelligence capabilities to “turn data into actionable insights.”

Prior to joining Edelman as head of digital, Scheideler worked as managing director at R/GA after spending over six years at Deutsch, most recently as partner and chief digital officer from February 2016 to July 2019.