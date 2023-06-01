How being gay became an advantage for a PR vet

Through an eclectic career, an evolving sexual identity treated as a scandal — denial, then drip, drip, drip — to becoming a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. From The Advocate's John Casey.

At the age of 23, I was the youngest press secretary — best job! — on Capitol Hill for my hometown congressman from Pennsylvania. Cumulatively, he was reprimanded by the House, had a child out of wedlock and was under federal grand jury investigation. Being subpoenaed really sucked!

Inexperienced, I was under pressure managing these scandals. I was also in the closet during the AIDS crisis, when coming out was impossible. In the mid-1990s, I fled to New York City and took a year off for acting school. Money was tight, so I returned to PR, working b-to-b for Ruder Finn and then at Porter Novelli (mundane).

Afterwards, I spent a decade in retail and consumer with Toys “R” Us (intense), Sears and Kmart (exciting), and Macy’s (entertaining). In between, I worked as a publicist and producer for films including indie hit Frozen River and a documentary on Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. I also co-wrote a critically acclaimed children’s book app.

Then, somehow, I ended up leading a global PR campaign at Havas on behalf of the Nobel Prize-winning U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (most rewarding) in the two-year run up to the 2015 Paris Agreement. Our global team won nearly two-dozen industry awards. I also worked for U.N. Envoy Mike Bloomberg.

It all came to a grinding halt in 2015, when, at the top of my PR game, I spent six months on disability battling severe depression, partly due to a life-long struggle with my sexuality. Once recovered, I flipped over to digital, working with SapientRazorfish and Publicis Sapient (most enlightening), and then Nielsen (most boring), where I was laid off in January.

At 58, my wild PR ride stopped. During the last four years, I had a side hustle, writing columns for The Advocate, the oldest and largest LGBTQ+ news outlet in the U.S. After being laid off, the outlet brought me on as a senior editor, another dramatic career turn. My column is now the most widely read, featuring interviews with noteworthies including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Coolidge, Shirley MacLaine, and Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Swinging through a PR career, grappling with the best way to spin my sexuality, I never dreamed that being gay would be an advantage. Today, queer PR people can be their true selves. That seemed impossible 30 years ago. And being queer in the media was a death knell; now we’re everywhere.

And I can’t believe I’m saying “we.” I spent nearly a lifetime uncomfortable as a professional gay. I get asked often about how I succeeded, and it was spinning my personal life like incorrectly spinning a scandal. At first denial, then a drip, drip, drip of revelations. Then, the truth, and while in the PR world, that was the end of the road, for me it was just the beginning.

I now speak for a community that I shunned, incorporating my eclectic PR experience in my writing. PR was a gift. Writing was a blessing. And my sexuality, ending up being my biggest advantage.

John Casey is senior editor at The Advocate.