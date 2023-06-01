NetBase Quid adds ChatGPT-enabled search capabilities

Users will be able to save time without sacrificing control, according to the company.

SANTA CLARA, CA: NetBase Quid has added ChatGPT-enabled search capabilities.

The additions will give users the ability to improve efficiency without sacrificing control, according to the company. NetBase Quid is combining its real-time data with the generative artificial intelligence capabilities of ChatGPT to generate queries and answers, automating time-consuming tasks to free users for creative work.

This functionality can be used to generate queries and keywords with minimal user input. The feature will "save analysts hours of manual desk research time that is typically required to formulate queries, which are foundational for relevant insights," explained Lei Li, CTO and EVP at NetBase Quid, via email. It will also help users obtain more relevant insights, which has other benefits downstream.

NetBase Quid's ChatGPT-enabled search also takes a 'transparent glass box' approach, which the company says gives users full control and visibility, unlike other AI tools. Users can review and amend everything the tool generates including keywords and search terms.

The company plans to integrate ChatGPT into each part of its product suite this year, focusing on two primary areas: the analyst experience and the underlying information extraction technology.

"We are investing in building our own task-specific GPT-based models to do even more for analysts, including but not limited to, few-shot learning to fine tune sentiment, social mood, tagging and topic modeling," Li said via email.