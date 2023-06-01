Edelman Trust Barometer: Misinformation taking toll on Britons’ health

Half of people (51 per cent) in the UK complain that misinformation spread on social media or other platforms is having a negative impact on their wellbeing.

The findings are from the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: Trust and Health in the UK, released today (1 June).

The report also reveals that 53 per cent of UK responedents cite a lack of trust as taking its toll on their health and relationships, while 71 per cent blame inflation and 69 per cent reference COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“Inflation tops the list of societal factors that are negatively affecting people’s health. Cost and lack of affordability have also increased as the greatest barriers to better health,” the report states.

Healthcare challenges

The proportion of people reporting a gap between how well they are taking care of their health and how well they think they should be has risen from 64 to 85 per cent over the past year.

Of these respondents, 46 per cent say the cost of healthy options, good healthcare and treatments is playing a big role in preventing them from taking better care of their health.

And 37 per cent cite a lack of information, changing health recommendations and contradictory expert advice, according to the survey of 1,002 people in the UK conducted in March this year.

Only 37 per cent trust the media to report accurate information about healthcare. And 71 per cent say that, to improve people’s health, businesses must provide trustworthy health information.

The report also shows that only half (50 per cent) of people in the UK consider the impact the brand, its products and its business practices have on people’s health when deciding which brand to buy. This is significantly below the 64 per cent global average.

More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of people in the UK trust friends and family to tell the truth about health issues and how best to protect the health of the public. This source of health information received the biggest jump in trust over the past year, up by nine percentage points.

“While medical professionals, national authorities and health experts are still seen as trusted health information sources, friends and family have surged in influence,” the report says.

Health experts

Nurses are the most trusted to tell the truth about health issues, at 82 per cent, followed by pharmacists (80 per cent) and doctors (79 per cent).

Giving people a way to ask questions and voice their concerns is cited as the most important thing health experts should do to encourage people to live healthier lifestyles, with 65 per cent of people seeing this as key.

This is viewed as more important than health experts demonstrating that advice is grounded in scientific data collected from “people like me” (58 per cent).

Britons are almost twice as likely to trust their employer (64 per cent) than the Government (35 per cent) to do what is right when it comes to addressing health-related needs and concerns.