Media OutReach Newswire expands to Thailand

Media OutReach Newswire, a global newswire in Asia, has continued its expansion across the region, opening an eighth Asia-Pacific office in Thailand to cater to Thailand’s growing public relations industry.

The public relations industry in Thailand is growing at a rate of double digits, with Thai organisations and government agencies investing to build their brand reputation locally and internationally.

“Thai clients who are looking to expand their presence across the Asia-Pacific region and globally through Media OutReach Newswire’s comprehensive global press release distribution network appreciate that they have insights that tell them how many journalists are reading their news release, including garnering write-ups and receiving media inquiries.

“Our services are aimed at providing an efficient and effective communication network that allows our clients to have PR campaign performance insights with meaningful reporting and conversations with their C-Suites and stakeholders,” Jennifer Kok, founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire added.

Thailand is one of 26 countries across the Asia-Pacific region where Media OutReach Newswire has built a comprehensive press release distribution network.