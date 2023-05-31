Movers & Shakers: Icon Agency, Special PR, Think HQ and more

Icon Agency co-founder and managing director, Joanne Painter, (pictured above) has been appointed to The PR Trust Board of Trustees of the global entity, The Future Communicators Foundation (FCF). With over 30 years of experience in communications, Painter has served on the National Board of the Public Relations Institute of Australia for ten years specialising in behaviour change communications, purpose-led marketing and digital transformation. FCF provides scholarships, learning opportunities, and outreach programs that foster communication skills around sustainability, climate science, and social justice, focusing on developing countries and underserved communities.

Agency Mercury Integrated has expanded into Malaysia. Helming the team there will be managing director Tjin Lee, managing director Albert Pang, creative director Colin Sim and general manager Yong Huishan, supported by a newly formed team of industry professionals. Founded in 2001, Mercury Integrated has grown from a PR and Events company to an integrated agency offering marketing consultancy, event management, public relations, digital and social marketing, and influencer engagement.

Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions has promoted Adarsh Atal to chief creative officer from his earlier position of executive creative director, effective immediately. Atal, who has been with Tilt Brand Solutions since 2019 will continue to report to Shriram Iyer, group chief creative officer of parent-company Quotient Ventures.

Independent creative and design agency Special has launched Special PR, a standalone public relations business, which will be led by former Red Havas managing partner Alex Bryant with an offering across Sydney and Melbourne. In her previous role, Bryant had national responsibility for Red Havas’ consumer and brand clients across PR, social and creative. Prior to that, she was the agency’s executive director of Sydney PR. Her background includes agency leadership roles at and Map and Page and in-house marketing, communications and digital roles at Westpac and Colgate-Palmolive.

Think HQ has been appointed agency of record for hybrid/EV battery innovator Infinitev and will deliver marketing and customer experience (CX) consulting, including setting up CX foundation tools and user research, and customer journey mapping and personas.

Corporate affairs firm Bastion Reputation has added three emerging talents in its Melbourne and Sydney offices. Clare Spratt, Kaysia Thompson, and Blanca Brew join the agency’s client executive stream. Spratt joined in April as a senior client executive after stints at PR and creative agency Keep Left and NINE Entertainment, and brings communications expertise in finance, property, government, and tech. Thompson brings experience from Sydney Anglican Diocese and Association of Independent Schools NSW to her role as client executive. Brew interned with Reputation over the summer and joins as assistant client executive.