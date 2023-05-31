Assertive, ambitious and aligned, Gen Z's preferences reshape the market

Slashers, lying flat generation, digital natives. These are all labels used to describe Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2010, and point to unique characteristics of this generation who are now entering the workforce and becoming an important consumer group. Edelman recently conducted a study that explores the motivations behind these cultural phenomenon and the implications to brands and employers.

Hong Kong’s Gen Z doesn’t care as much about amassing assets or luxury items as older generations do. To them, their goal is to find self-fulfillment, where they can pursue personal passion and be their own boss. Many have yet to identify what that passion might be, so in the meantime being a “slash”, where they have multiple jobs and roles, enables them to try different interests out.

As digital natives, they grew up with information accessible at their fingertips and with their exposure to the world outside Hong Kong, they see more possibilities in terms of careers and personal lifestyle. Many see the appeal of moving abroad to pursue new life and work experiences. Majority are hungry for new experiences, in search of novelty, and see traveling the world as a life goal.

From social unrest to Covid-19, coupled with Hong Kong’s continued high cost of living, many Gen Z feel powerless in their ability to control external forces. For now, many choose to adopt a “lying flat” attitude, where they go with the flow and only respond to what comes at them rather than dreaming of big changes or planning far ahead into the future.

From comparing the values and attitudes of Gen Z with their parents’ generation, Gen X, the study also points to the areas where brands and employers need to change to appeal to today’s youth.

To brands

1. Embrace individuality

Big brand names are no longer desirable. Gen Z looks for product fit first, considering its functions and price. For categories like fashion, in addition to function, they’ll also look for products that are more unique, from lesser-known labels, to help them express themselves.

2. Support their desire for self-improvement

Though most Gen Z are frugal in everyday purchases, they are most willing to invest in themselves and their hobbies. Examples of such purchases are language courses, gym membership, or a mobile productivity app. They are also eager to find new experiences like traveling to unconventional destinations.

3. Do good to build brand affinity

Gen Z want to see more being done for the local community and the environment but often feel powerless at affecting change. They believe businesses need to do more and view brands who do good in a more positive light.

To employers

1. Support holistic growth

Gen Z are still figuring out who they want to become but they know that their career paths will not be as linear as that of their parents’ generation. They want opportunities to explore different functions and learn from managers and mentors with various working styles to help them define their own career and working style.

2. Set goals and guardrails

Flexibility is a must to Gen Z. They don’t want to be bound to set hours in a physical office and want to have more control over their time. This may result in conflict with their older colleagues who prefer strict guidelines. As a result, employers will need to set clear expectations on deliverables, timing, and standards to help mitigate conflict.

2. Make them feel heard

Gen Z are confident in their own ideas and want to improve the organizations they work at. They appreciate open channels where they can voice their opinions. But employers should also note that they need to listen with openness and provide feedback, as Gen Z can become vocal detractors if you simply ignore them.

Despite the negative labels that Gen Z sometimes receives, they are a passionate generation who will stand up for their beliefs and work hard to pursue their desired way of life. Marketers and employers need to recognize that Gen Z will become a demanding force who will influence them to adapt and evolve to their preferences and habits.

This article was written by Phyllis Yip, head of strategy, Edelman Hong Kong. Viewpoints is an article series contributed by members of PRHK, Hong Kong’s PR and communications association.