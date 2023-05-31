Freud Communications names Brandon Thomas EVP, New York

The UK-based agency adds three roles to the NYC office, expanding its U.S. presence.

NEW YORK: Freud Communications has appointed Brandon Thomas as EVP of New York, continuing its expansion to the U.S.

Thomas will lead Freud’s New York office, using his experience in diversity, equity and inclusion to lean into client relations counsel and build an organic inclusive company culture.

The agency’s New York team also promoted Phoebe Knatchbull to global account development director for Freuds +, the firm’s healthcare, behavior change and social impact specialist group, and hired Brianna Springs as a communications associate. All positions are newly created in the New York office and effective this month.

“It's about continuing to build our reputation as a creative thinker, really thinking about what that means here in the U.S. and how we can create an identity that is customized for New York but connected to that larger Freud global collective,” Thomas said.

Thomas is reporting to U.K.-based Freud partner Charlotte Budd. He’ll oversee the New York office staff of eight people as it continues to expand. Knatchbull is reporting to the founder of Freuds +, Julia Bainbridge, and Thomas. Springs also reports to Thomas.

The team, based in New York with extensions in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, has worked across the U.S. for more than five years. The communications agency within Freuds Group has had a presence in the U.S. since its early years, but has not maintained focused growth stateside.

Operating with a single bottom line across all its offices, Freud has moved to hire talent where they’re located with a new focus on Manhattan due to its cultural extension from the U.K., according to CEO Arlo Brady.

“New York's always been an important place for us, but increasingly, we see big opportunities in the city itself and in America, particularly for some of the focus areas where we've got real strength,” Brady said. “We're not going to come into the U.S. and compete with the big agencies on a fully integrated service because we're not on that scale. We're a global boutique [agency].”

Thomas most recently served as VP and GM of PAN Communications’ New York office, bringing more than 13 years of agency experience to his new role. Thomas was also head of DEI at PAN prior to his departure.

Knatchbull previously served as a senior associate on Freuds +'s London team, where she worked on the launch of Freuds + Model for Change. The product is the first behavior change model based on COM-B to be designed for communications, with a particular focus on earned media, and it is used to guide all strategic, creative and channel recommendations when tackling a behavior change challenge.

“We'll be looking to bring [Freuds + Model for Change] over to clients here as well,” Knatchbull said. “We already serve a broad number of sectors, including foundations, non-governmental organizations, pharmaceuticals, consumer health, etc. They'll be looking to continue to support these sectors and grow our client base within these areas out here.”

Springs has joined Freud from Meta’s creator platform, Lumanu, where she held marketing and communications roles, most recently as a brand manager. Combining her experience as a content creator and communications professional, Springs hopes to highlight clients’ work beyond the traditional earned media landscape by tapping into the right social channels and finding the right target audience.

“PR is changing and evolving so rapidly, and with that, brands, people and organizations are facing really complex challenges,” Springs said. “Having this opportunity to be a part of a group that’s helping solve these more nuanced and challenging issues is very exciting.”

The expansion of the New York office will complement Freud’s expansion of its health and behavior offerings, including Freuds +, as well as in sustainability and ESG. There are no immediate plans for additional U.S. based offices in other cities or states.

Freud Communications is a London-based public relations firm founded in 1985 by Matthew Freud. U.S. clients for the agency include Mars, the World Health Organization Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Serum Institute of India, among others.

Freud reported a 12% revenue increase to $74 million globally in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.