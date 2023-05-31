Kelli Richardson Lawson on the long journey to finding real purpose

The executive and agency founder talked about how life’s challenges resulted in her starting a business and launching purpose-based entrepreneurial activities.

NEW YORK: Kelli Richardson Lawson was filling out preschool paperwork for her son while returning from a business trip to Beijing in 2007 when she realized she couldn’t answer basic questions about him, like what he liked to do and his favorite book.

Richardson Lawson was working as head of global advertising and innovation for the consumer division at Dell.

“That was a huge, pivotal moment in my life where I quit my job,” said Richardson Lawson, delivering the keynote at PRWeek’s 2023 Women of Distinction event in New York on Wednesday. “I realized I had chosen to have children but hadn’t chosen to be a mother.”

It was then that she decided to begin her entrepreneurial journey.

Richardson Lawson founded House of Joy, a Black- and woman-owned cultural insights, marketing and creative agency that delivers work for brands such as Dove, Dove Men+Care, SheaMoisture, BET, OWN, Disney, AARP, the Ad Council, the U.S. Naval Academy, Under Armour, Unilever and Weight Watchers, among others.

“I work with so many people at Joy who have worked to create impact initiatives to change people’s lives,” she said.

In 2018, Richardson Lawson was approached by Unilever to work on a project that would become The CROWN Movement to end hair discrimination, which has since impacted more than 24 million lives in 21 states and 43 municipalities.

“We said, ‘Let’s change the narrative,’'' said Richardson Lawson. “I am honored to have the privilege to stand with companies and brands that care about making a difference in this world.”

Richardson Lawson also talked about her work on the Dove Self-Esteem Project and the campaign for Kids Online Safety, which includes a short film called Cost of Beauty with real stories about how social media is fuelling a mental health crisis.

Richardson Lawson later founded and became CEO of The SonRise Project, a nonprofit organization focused on helping Black parents who may be dealing with mental wellness or addiction issues with their children. This was inspired by a powerful personal event that occurred with one of Richardson Lawson’s sons.

She described how they were both avid swimmers, but one son eventually said he wanted to quit.

“We didn’t listen to him,” she said. “A year later, we ended up in the hospital [because he] tried to end his life.”

In that moment, Richardson Lawson realized the power of listening to children, as well as colleagues, and how important it is to know and understand others.

“Ask people questions,” she said, adding that “learning to be silent and listen to children is so critical.”

So she started The SonRise Project to help other parents like herself, who felt alone and concerned.

In 2021, the Oprah Winfrey Network of podcasts collaborated with Richardson Lawson to create The SonRise Project podcast series to amplify the impact of this life-changing initiative nationwide.

Richardson Lawson also described her “platinum rule” that she applies to her work, which was inspired by the different ways her family members prefer their pancakes made. For instance, one child liked dinosaur-shaped pancakes, while the other liked his round. Another prefers a different kind of syrup.

“This allows you to see diversity; there isn’t one certain way to make a pancake,” she said. “Everyone has a unique taste.”

Richardson Lawson ended her talk by noting that it has taken her 57 years to figure out that her purpose is to create authentic joy in the world.

“I do things now with freedom and real purpose, accepting who I am and the way I was designed,” she said.