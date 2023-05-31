Women of Distinction 2023: How to be a great leader and mentor

Before they were honorees: Panelists talk about how they got to the top of the communications industry.

NEW YORK: One way to become a strong leader is to build human connections with coworkers, said panelists at PRWeek's Women of Distinction event in New York on Wednesday.

Sandra Waite, worldwide leader of communications and public affairs for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, opened the discussion by making the distinction between a mentor and a sponsor.

Mentorship is traditionally a more informal relationship, whereas sponsorship refers to a staffer actively and openly championing an employee's growth and development.

Arielle Patrick, chief communications officer at Ariel Investments, elaborated on the distinctions.

"The way you engage with and what you expect from a mentor is way different than a sponsor. You're more vulnerable with your mentor, and it's those conversations that prepare you for the formal conversations with your sponsors," she said.

Waite said that since moving in-house, she's needed a sponsor to advocate on her behalf because of bigger teams — an issue not as common at agencies.

It's incumbent on mentees to take responsibility for and push forward the relationship with their superiors, said Georgia Juvelis, AMC Networks' EVP of corporate communications, added.

"There's a lot to be said for observing the people you admire," she said. "There's a lot you can absorb."

Juvelis encouraged younger women to suggest mentorship programs at their organizations. Echoing Juvelis' point, Waite said, "Don't be afraid to ask for what you need to do your job."

Waite recalled feeling out of her depth initially at one company, confused about financial terminology and logistics. As a result, she pushed management to let her take an advanced business acumen class at Dartmouth University.

Earlier in her career, Patrick sent personalized newsletters to senior management, making them aware of competitors' moves and commenting on lessons learned from internal business decisions.

Now, as chief communications officer, Patrick is taking a human approach in managing her direct reports.

"When you're delivering tough feedback, try to imagine the person's mother sitting next to them," she said.

Patrick said that she's also conducted assessments similar to personality tests, helping to understand how each team member likes to receive feedback and communications.

She said that is difficult on larger teams but reinforced that, when you look at colleagues as humans first, there's always some way to build relationships.

Susan Nelson, chief communications and public affairs officer at Dine Brands Global, emphasized the importance of finding out who team members are outside of work, including their background and how it's shaped them. Doing so "helps you understand how they show up for work," she said.