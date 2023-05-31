PRophet teams with media intelligence platform PeakMetrics

The deal will give PRophet users more capabilities to combat misinformation and disinformation.

NEW YORK: Generative and predictive AI software-as-a-service platform PRophet is continuing to build out its capabilities via a strategic alliance with media intelligence platform PeakMetrics.

PRophet said it is partnering with PeakMetrics to give users enhanced abilities to combat misinformation and disinformation. PeakMetrics aggregates data from conversations taking place across traditional media, podcasts and social channels, including TikTok and Reddit, and applies machine learning to predict the spread of messages online, giving users actionable insights.

The partnership will give PRophet users direct access to PeakMetrics’ media intelligence platform, which they can use to filter conversations to generate relevant information from the millions of conversations that are taking place online.

This is the second strategic partnership announced this spring by PRophet. This month, it also inked a deal with LexisNexis, which it said will bolster its media-interest prediction capabilities.

Former KWT Global CEO Aaron Kwittken launched media-pitching platform PRophet in October 2020 with the backing of holding company MDC Partners, now a part of Stagwell.