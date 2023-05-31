The influencer market is big business – McKinsey reported a global market valuation of $16.4bn in 2023 – but that doesn’t mean things always go to plan. Brands and influencers can struggle to understand each other, achieve campaign goals and maintain the authenticity that made a creator successful in the first place.
With that in mind, influencer marketing agency, What They Said, part of the Pretty Green group, hosted a lunchtime roundtable at the recent Influencer360 event in Brighton. The goal? Discussing how to ensure authenticity in an environment where trust is paramount.
Sammy Albon, senior campaign director at What They Said and former full-time content creator & podcast host co-hosted with Lucy Edwards, British content creator and broadcaster, and discussed how to ensure both brands and creators get what they need.
Staying true to values
Edwards said that authenticity and staying true to her values are critical for her. “Authenticity is such a big word in my content,” she said. “I am blind, so if someone comes to me and wants me to promote a product and hasn’t seen my content before and hasn’t checked if it's accessible for a screen reader, I’m not going to be able to promote it.”
Edwards added that she enjoys her audience keeping her accountable. “I like the greater scrutiny. It allows me to answer something.” Yet, she says it can become an opportunity for education and that brands that aren’t accessible at first don’t have to be a total ‘no’ for her. “It’s then a discussion about how I can speak to that brand internally about how we can invest in making their brand accessible. It’s never a closed-off conversation; it’s education for me.”
Creative freedom
Mariam Namakula, talent manager at VAMP, said trusting a creator is essential. “Your audience knows when you’re not being authentic; sometimes they can tell you’re being paid for this,” she said. “There’s a trust there, and you need to trust [creators] when they’re creating these pieces of content and allow for that in your brief. A lot of brands need to do that a lot more.”
However, some brands can face challenges in getting their message across, with content creators not always grasping exactly what the brand needs them to do. Those around the table agreed there are ways to balance that, ensuring the campaign objective is achieved without the brand being too controlling.
Fashion and lifestyle content creator, Dymund, says finding the right person makes having that meeting of minds easier. “It helps if brands do their homework a bit and know what type of creator they are reaching out to,” she said. “Make sure their content is in line with the campaign.”
Edwards advised putting extra effort in at the beginning of a campaign to ensure the creator is clear on what the brand needs. She described setting up meetings with one brand after receiving a brief to work out exactly what they meant, and what was needed. “We came up with four key things they wanted me to say.”
While brands and creators often approach campaigns from different perspectives, those around the table agreed there are ways to ensure everyone remains on the same page and gets what they need from a project. Constant communication, trust, and prioritising authenticity all help create stronger relationships, and ultimately better campaigns.