Healthcare comms expert Steven Immergut dies at age 56

Immergut worked at Bayer and Pfizer, as well as the FDA during the Obama administration.

WASHINGTON: Healthcare communications expert Steven Immergut died on Monday at the age of 56.

Immergut was born on October 9, 1966, in Iowa City, Iowa. He attended Syracuse University, and earned a master's degree in public health from George Washington University.

In April, Immergut retired from his most recent role as SVP and head of corporate communications and investor relations at Global Blood Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on therapies for underserved patient communities. The company was acquired by Pfizer last October.

In a LinkedIn post, Immergut called his role at Global Blood Therapeutics “a career highlight: a uniquely mission-fueled company focused on transforming outcomes for underserved patients, top-notch talent, great science and an incredibly strong culture.”

He also worked at Bayer for nearly five years as VP and head of pharmaceutical communications. Earlier in his career, Immergut spent three years in senior roles at the Food and Drug Administration, most recently as acting associate commissioner for external affairs. He directed communications and media on a wide range of regulatory and educational activities and issues, enhanced stakeholder relationships and helped the FDA continue to transform its website and blog into meaningful channels of communication.

He previously directed the Washington, DC, healthcare practice of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, providing communications counsel to blue chip pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva worked with Immergut several times over the past 20 years, and he was a H+K client in his most recent role at Global Blood Therapeutics.

“Steve brought to our work together, and in fact to all of our conversations, a special combination of intelligence, empathy and humor,” said DeSalva via email. “I deeply appreciated his focus on quality, his commitment to improving health outcomes and the sense of team he always created.”

DeSalva said she remembers the many times Immergut made her laugh, the serious talks they had about business and family matters, the mutual advice given and the happiness she had when he became a H+K client.

“Just recently, when I was in Germany, I made a mental note to remind him of our trip there years ago, whenever I spoke with him next,” said DeSalva. “We always think there will be a next time, and I certainly assumed there would be with Steve. We will all remember him with love, and I know we all extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, his children and to his entire family.”

He is survived by his wife, Lulu Cheng Immergut; his sons, Sidney and Elon; his parents, Mark and Reba Immergut; his siblings, Scott, Darla, Debra and John; and his nephews, Bridger and Joe.

An obituary for Immergut described him as having a genius for human connection.

“He was a caring husband, son and sibling, an endlessly fun and active man with deep and enduring friendships, and most of all, a devoted father to his two young sons, coaching their teams and teaching them to love tennis, football and Bruce Springsteen, among many other things,” the obituary stated.

A memorial service will take place at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, an organization that supports children in adverse circumstances through education and the sport of tennis.