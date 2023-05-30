Puma and The Trevor Project launch LGBTQ+ inclusion training courses for sports leaders

The #ReformTheLockerRoom campaign offers online training for coaches, athletic directors and other sports leaders on best practices for creating welcoming environments for LGBTQ+ youth in sports.

Global sports apparel brand Puma and LGBTQ+ suicide-prevention organization The Trevor Project have launched a free, digital education program to support queer youth in sports, the companies said on Tuesday.

#ReformtheLockerRoom offers specialized training courses for coaches, athletic directors and other sports leaders to learn how to create a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ youth.

The curriculum includes resources and skills-based training around topics such as how to use respectful language, promote gender-inclusive spaces and support equitable policies within the sports community. The self-paced, online program will be available on an ongoing basis.

Plans to create the program were announced in 2021.

The program is released as LGBTQIA+ youth continue to face increasing discrimination in sports. It was inspired by the insight that transgender and nonbinary young people who were more “out” about their gender identity were less involved in sports than those who were not “out,” according to research from The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project’s director of public training, Nova Bright, also cited the bills being introduced across the country designed to limit LGBTQIA+ youth access to school sports.

“We know there are benefits for an individual's mental health when they are involved in team sports. But we're also facing a reality where LGBTQ youth are being told they won't have access to this. So what can we do about that?” she said.

Transgender and nonbinary youth also reported significantly lower rates of sports participation than their cisgender LGBTQ+ peers, according to a national study conducted by The Trevor Project.

According to the study, young people who identified as transgender (17%) were nearly half as likely to report participating on sports teams compared to cisgender LGBTQ+ (27%) young people. Research from 2021 on LGBTQ+ youth sports participation also found that 68% had never participated in sports, with many citing concerns of discrimination and harassment from peers and coaches, fears of how others would react to their identity and policies preventing them from playing on the team that matches their gender identity.

Lack of access is primarily being perpetuated by adults, Bright said, citing recent legislation that has politicized gender-affirming care in kids.

“We understand that creating safe spaces is one of the best ways to prevent an LGBTQ young person from being in crisis in the first place, but we also recognize that doesn't mean that just because you create a safe team locker room, that there won't be other instances in that young person's life where they need additional support,” Nova said.

The Trevor Project and Puma will encourage organic participation in the program from schools by providing relevant information. Puma will also spread the word on social media.

The program will be available indefinitely, as Bright assured “there are no plans to remove it from the internet.”

“We really did our due diligence to ensure that we understood what folks most wanted and needed out of this,” Bright said. “When you look at the suicide statistics around LGBTQ youth, they are four times as likely to seriously consider suicide as their cisgender or straight peers. There is no reason that any group of people should have that much of an increased risk for suicidal ideation. Instead of ever putting them in a position where they have to have that increased risk, we can create safe and inclusive, community-based environments like team sports.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.