Global agency groups Q1 2023 report card: Organic growth for most but pace slows

Organic revenues were up on the previous year at four of the 'big six' agency groups in early 2023.

The largest holding companies produced a mixed bag of results in the first three months of 2023 as four of the global agency groups maintained growth, while two slipped into decline.

All of the “big six” – Publicis Groupe, Omnicom, WPP, Havas, Interpublic and Dentsu – were unable to match the same levels of organic growth they achieved in the final quarter of 2022, Campaign’s analysis of the latest financial results has shown. They are also all behind their year-on-year growth achieved in first three months of 2022, when all reported 9% or above.

Between January and March 2023, Publicis grew organically by 7.1%, followed by Omnicom at 5.2%, WPP at 2.9% and Havas at 1.9%.

Dentsu performed the worst as year-on-year organic growth declined by 1.6%, while IPG's organic revenues contracted by 0.2%.

The setback at the Japan-based company was in the context of “strong prior year comparables” according to Hiroshi Igarashi, president and chief executive of Dentsu, which owns agencies including Merkle and Carat.

Meanwhile, Philippe Krakowsky, chief executive of IPG, which owns shops including McCann and MullenLowe, as well as PR firms the Weber Shandwick Collective and Golin, said growth in some parts of the business was “offset by certain areas of softness, notably among marketers in the technology sector."

For Publicis, which owns agencies including Zenith and Saatchi & Saatchi and PR firm MSL and achieved the best organic growth of all the agency groups (7.1%), chief executive Arthur Sadoun told Campaign US the success was attributed to all operations performing well.

However, it was Publicis Sapient and Epsilon, which offer technology and data services to clients and achieved 11% and 10% organic growth respectively, that were “accretive to our growth," Sadoun said in a statement made when the earnings were published in April.

Through Epsilon and Sapient, the holding company is able to respond to “the two biggest shifts in our industry," including managing the transition from third-party cookies to first-party data and helping clients on their digital transformation journey, Sadoun told Campaign US.

“The reason why they are both growing so fast, despite the macroeconomic uncertainties, is due to the fact that the demand for transformation has never been so high,” Sadoun said, repeating sentiments he made in 2022.

In the U.K., Sapient has been particularly successful and contributed significantly to nearly 24% year-on-year growth in the region during Q1.

It preceded the announcement in April of the departure of Publicis U.K. chief executive Annette King, who has left to join Accenture Song as global lead of communications. Following the announcement, Publicis said it would not replace King’s role in the U.K.

Creative and media successes – and slowdowns

Publicis’ media and creative services grew in the high single digits for Q1, Sadoun told Campaign US; he also described their performance as “very solid” in a statement.

But other holding companies had varying results, due to different performances from individual shops and divisions.

At WPP, its media buying powerhouse Group M continued to “perform strongly” and delivered 6.1% organic growth, according to trading update documents released by the holding company.

This was the lion’s share of growth in WPP’s global integrated agencies division, which houses the group’s portfolio of creative agencies. Excluding Group M, the division registered 0.7% organic growth. Overall, the division achieved 3% growth. The holding company owns PR firms including BCW and Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Summing up the quarter for its creative agencies, WPP said there had been “very good growth at Ogilvy driven by strength in consumer packaged goods clients and recent new business wins."

However, it added: “This was partially offset by a slower start to the year at Wunderman Thompson, primarily due to lower spend from some technology clients, and AKQA Group, reflecting a softer start to the year at Grey.”

Omnicom’s advertising and media division grew organically by 5.1% in the first three months of 2023. It was just behind the company’s public relations (5.8%), precision marketing (7%) and experiential marketing (8.4%) divisions, but ahead others including commerce and brand consulting (3.3%). Omnicom's PR firms include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Marina Maher Communications.

Clients not cutting spend yet

Despite the ongoing economic pressures and high inflation, Omnicom, which owns shops including PHD and Adam & Eve/DDB, said clients are continuing to invest in marketing.

They are “looking to create flexibility without abandoning the commitments they’ve made to grow their brands," John Wren, the company’s chief executive, said on an earnings call in April.

Rather than cutting budgets preemptively, clients are “trying where they can to avoid long-term commitments and create as much flexibility in their spending as possible," he said.

Publicis’ clients are in some cases choosing to delay projects rather than cut budgets, according to Sadoun.

“Even though we’re going to see, as everyone, some localised advertising cuts here and there, we don’t see anything material, and more importantly, we believe that our clients will continue to invest in their transformation,” he added.

At WPP, the overall outlook is similar. Mark Read, WPP's chief executive, said: “We have seen a positive start to the year, in line with expectations, reflecting continued spending by clients in communications, customer experience, commerce, data and technology to support their businesses and brands.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.